Maple Grove settles for second in section gymnastics

The Maple Grove gymnastics team took second place at the Section 5 meet at Champlin Park last Thursday.
Fourth-ranked Elk River captured first place with 144.325 points and the Crimson took second with 141.975.
Senior Nadia Abid and freshman Sasha Thompson earned state qualifications with strong performances in the meet.
Abid qualified in the all-around when she took second with 37.975 points. She won the bars with a 9.575, and took second in the floor exercise (9.5) and third in the vault (9.425).
Thompson qualified in the floor exercise when she placed fifth with a 9.425 and in the vault where she took fifth with a 9.15.
