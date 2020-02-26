Maple Grove seeks third straight section girls’ basketball title

The Maple Grove girls’ basketball team will open defense of its Section 8 title this week.
The fifth-ranked Crimson are seeded second and open at home against No. 7 Brainerd Thursday, Feb. 27. The winner advances to the semifinal round Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Cloud State University. The section title game is Thursday, March 5 at Monticello.
St. Michael-Albertville, ranked sixth, is seeded first. Elk River is third, Moorhead fourth, Rogers fifth and Buffalo sixth. Maple Grove and STMA had met in the last two section championship game with the Crimson coming on top each time.
The Crimson enter section with a 21-5 record. They won the Northwest Suburban Conference North title with an 11-1 record. Last week, they lost at home to Park Center 69-65 and edged Centennial 49-47.
In the Park Center game, the Crimson rallied in the second half to take a 10-point lead with 5 minutes left. But the Pirates went on a 10-0 run behind Adalia McKenzie to tie the game and edged MG down the stretch. Abby Schulte led MG with 22 points, Jordyn Lamker had 16 and Ari Gordon 13.
Baranick scored 14 and Lamker and Schulte each had 13 in the win over Centennial.
