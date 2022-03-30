Sitting in the middle of English class one day, Lindsey Young thought she was in trouble. Her teacher got a phone call with a message that Lindsey needed to go down to the athletic office, with no more information. So, with hesitancy and a tinge of stress, Young headed down to a place she knew very well but wondered why she would be called in the middle of the school day.
“Am I in trouble?” she thought. “Maybe they need help with some athletic stuff? What could I have done wrong?” As soon as Young got into the office, someone told her, “You’re going to need to sit down.”
“It kept getting worse,” Young remembered thinking. “It was almost a stressful situation.”
Finally, the beans were spilled. “Are you free on May 6?” they asked Young. “There is an Athena Award banquet and you are the winner!” Young started to tear up at the news, shocked and elated at the same moment. “It means so much to me to win,” she said.
Each year, the Athena Award is given to an outstanding female athlete from each Minnesota high school. The award is based on excellence in individual sports and accomplishments in team sports. During her years in the Maple Grove Crimson athletics program, Young participated in cross country, Nordic ski, track and field, and cheer competition.
A six-time varsity letter winner in cross country, Young has been a captain for the last two seasons and has been named team MVP four times. When Young was new to the teams in middle school, she immediately looked up to the captains, who weren’t always the fastest but those who cared the most.
“I wanted to be like them,” she said. “To leave an impact so that they can have an impact.”
She has been named to the all-conference team five times and was top-five in the section in 2019 and 2020. In 2017, 2019, and 2020, Young participated in the state meet and she holds the school’s all-time 5K record with a time of 18 minutes and 51 seconds.
During the section meet her sophomore year, Young crossed the finish line knowing she was going to the state meet. But as she left the finishing area, Young’s coaches were looking for her. After searching for 10 minutes, they finally found Young by her teammates and told her even better news.
Not only did she qualify for the state meet, but she also broke the school record. “Are you kidding me!” Young said. “I didn’t think I would do that well.”
She also competed in Nordic skiing and was a four-time varsity letter winner from 2019 to 2022. During that time, the 2021-22 team captain earned four all-conference nods and finished top five in the section twice. She participated in the state meet in each of the last three years and was named team MVP twice during her time on the team.
Along with cross country and Nordic skiing, Young participated in track and field, where has been a six-time varsity letter winner. During her time with the team, Young earned three team MVP awards and has been named to three all-conference teams (2018 for the two-mile, 2019 for the mile and two-mile, and 2021 for the two-mile and 4-by-800 meter relay).
She earned top-five honors in the section in 2019 and 2021 for the two-mile and was a conference champion for the 4-by-800 meter relay in 2021. Young also qualified for the state meet in 2021. For all her individual accomplishments, Young has the fondest memories of the team accolades.
“More than anything it was the most fun when the team made it to state,” she said. It was infinitely better than as an individual. Going alone is fun but going with the team means so much more.”
Along with her three main sports, Young dabbled in cheerleading for two years, making it to nationals with the team as an eighth-grader. “I loved it. It was a blast,” she said. “But after nationals, I said, ‘this is too much.’”
A year prior, Young participated in softball as well, bringing her total up to five competitive sports. “I knew athletics was going to be a big part of my high school life,” she said.
Throughout her three other sports, Young totaled five years as a captain, 12 all-conference nods, 19 letter awards, six section awards, and seven appearances in state tournaments. To go with her three sports, Young, a three-time academic letter award winner, also serves as National Honors Society vice president, a two-year Link Crew Leader, and a leader for Hope Kids Virtual and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at school. Some people may say Young is stretched too thin with only 24 hours in a day to do all these things, but to her, it is not a burden. “Doing things for other people is what gives me happiness and fills me up,” she said.
After Young graduates in the summer, she plans to attend Augustana University in Sioux Falls, where she will run for the cross country and track and field team and pursue a degree in pre-med. But before that next chapter is written, she has one last high school track and field season. One last season to make her mark on the program and athletes that will carry the baton after she leaves.
“I’m going to miss it a lot, but knowing I’ve left an impact and have a future in running, I’ve been able to turn sadness into excitement for the next step and being proud of what I’ve left,” Young said.
If there is one thing Young wanted to be known for in the sports she competed in, it was being a team player. But sports like track and field, Nordic skiing, and cross country aren’t typically known as team sports like baseball, football, or basketball.
Instead, Young views her time leading and helping the other girls on the team as her ‘team playing’ role. “I just hope people see that I did these sports for other people and not for recognition…That my legacy isn’t one of times and placements, but of what I did for the team and how I could bring everyone together.”
