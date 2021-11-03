Maple Grove cross country was well represented at the Section 5AAA championships at Anoka High School on Oct. 28, with three Crimson qualifying for the state meet on Nov. 6.
Freshman Gannon Farrens, who took eighth overall in the boys’ race with a time of 16 minutes, 36 seconds, senior Cody Kryzer, who finished 12th with a time of 17:00, and freshman Jordan Ode, who came in 11th in the girls’ race with a time of 19:33, all qualified individually for the state cross country championships at St. Olaf College in Northfield on Nov. 6.
The boys team just missed making the state championships as a squad, as they finished third with 79 points, behind Mounds View (40 points), and Roseville (54), who both qualified for state as the top two teams.
Maple Grove senior Nick St. Peter finished 18th overall with a time of 17:10, senior Parker Koland took 20th in 17:21, and senior Myles Brown came in 21st with a time of 17:26. Junior Paul Wilde finished 25th in 17:33, and senior Matthew Hosmann took 32nd with a time of 17:57.
Like the boys team, the girls also just missed the cutline for qualifying for the state championships, finishing third with 81 points behind Mounds View (47), and Champlin Park (65).
Eighth-grader April Watson came right behind Ode in 12th with a time of 19:34, and senior Lindsey Young finished 13th in 19:42. Freshman Kelsey Young took 22nd with a time of 20:23, freshman Lexi Hanna finished 23rd in 20:28, freshman Elise Bahr came in 37th with a time of 21:51, and freshman Sierra Krull finished 39th with a time of 22:07.
