For the first time in two years, runners from around the state descended onto Northfield at St. Olaf College for the Class 3A state cross country meet Nov. 6. Maple Grove boasted three runners for the boys and girls races: freshman Gannon Farrens, senior Cody Fryzer, and freshman Jordan Ode.
Maple Grove freshman Gannon Farrens led the way for the three Crimson participants, finishing the boys’ race 38th overall with a time of 16:25, which was the seventh-best finish at the state meet in program history. Senior Cody Kryzer took 124th in 17:29. Farrens and Kryzer were a part of the team two years ago that made it to the state meet, but now they raced individually, which was new for both of them.
“For Gannon to go into his first big state meet where he is running on his own, it was pretty sweet,” Maple Grove boys cross country coach Matt Gifford said. He initially hoped Farrens would land somewhere in the top 60, but as he tracked Farrens’ race, he knew that would be an underestimation.
“I like to temper the expectations of kids at the state meet because it is such a crazy experience, but what Gannon did was really impressive.”
Each year, Farrens has set the program mark for the fastest time at that grade. In eighth grade, he set the program’s best time. And now at the state meet this year, as soon as he crossed the finish line, he knew he reset the best time ever for a freshman. “Gannon takes it year-by-year,” Gifford said. “He doesn’t look too far ahead. It is important for him to live in the moment.”
For Kryzer, Gifford thought the setting of racing as an individual at the state meet wasn’t the right environment for Kryzer to maximize his potential. “There are certain kids who run better when they run with teammates to compete for. Cody fits that mold,” Gifford said. “He is able to go deeper in the well when he knows his buddies are depending on him. When he is running for himself, it’s not that he doesn’t run well, but it is a different level of pressing. He wants to set a good example and be his best for other people. He is a teammate through and through.”
But that result doesn’t change how Gifford looks at his senior runner, who will end his career with an individual state championship appearance. “I don’t think it was a bad day for Cody. We are extremely proud of that race,” Gifford said.
Freshman Jordan Ode finished the girls’ race 51st overall with a time of 19:36. For the first part of the race, Ode was sticking with the top group of runners, but by the middle stages, she found it challenging to keep up with the lead pack. However, Maple Grove girls head coach Jen Riewe is proud of the finishing kick Ode ran.
“Jordan had a great race,” Riewe said. “The first trip to state is always a little stressful, but Jordan handles competition and pressure really well. She has been very consistent all season, so she knew it was going to be a good day for her. She just needed to get out and execute her race in the same way she has all season.”
Riewe and the team have confidence that since she is only a freshman, Ode can use this experience to help prepare her for more high-pressure meets in the future. “I think she left this race with a lot of confidence and is already excited to qualify again next year. She is only a freshman but incredibly talented. We have a lot more to look forward to in the years to come,” Riewe said.
With the girls team mostly freshmen, Riewe is looking forward to seeing them get better and better each year, while also honoring the leadership of the senior class. “I really want to give credit to our seniors for creating a really good team dynamic this year,” Riewe said. “They set the tone early on and establish a close and hard-working team ethic. We are all grateful for their investment in the team.”
Minnetonka junior Nick Gilles won the Class 3A boys individual championship with a time of 15:22, followed by Armstrong junior Noah Breker (15:25), and Forest Lake senior Daniel VanAcker (15:30). The Wayzata boys captured the program’s 12th state championship by tallying 96 points, followed by Minneapolis Southwest (118), and Mounds View (125). Saint Michael-Albertville senior Ali Weimer won the Class 3A girls individual championship with a time of 17:42, followed by Hopkins freshmen Sydney Drevlow (17:57) and Daphne Grobstein (18:23). The Edina girls defended their 2019 state crown and captured the program’s 4th state championship scoring 75 points, followed by Wayzata (100), and Prior Lake (117).
