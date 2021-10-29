Beginning her fifth state singles tennis tournament, Maple Grove senior Zoe Adkins was in familiar territory. As a seventh-grader, Adkins made her first appearance in the state draw, and each year since, excluding last year’s COVID-19-riddled season, her season ended at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. This year, as the bracket’s number one overall seed, her draw began with a first-round matchup against Cretin-Derham Hall junior Lily Cade.
To begin the first set, Cade took the first game on serve to grab a 1-0 lead, but then Adkins ripped off four straight games. Cade fought back to break Adkins’ serve, but the Crimson senior regained her composure and took the first set 6-2. Normally sharp with her serve, Adkins found some trouble in the second set, allowing Cade to capture a few games.
But in the end, the number-one seed did what the top seed should do, and that is finding a way to close the deal. Adkins beat Cade 6-3 in the second set to advance to the quarterfinals.
Next up for Adkins was Eagan eighth-grader Cassandra Li, who beat Forest Lake junior Malia McKinnon 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. After both Adkins and Li broke each other’s serve to start the match, the Maple Grove senior showed her veteran prowess by winning the next five games and taking the set 6-1. In the second set, they each broke their opponent’s first two service games, but again, it was Adkins who commanded the points thereon and cruised to a 6-2 set victory and a date in the semifinals.
Adkins’ sharpness in the quarterfinals had to be put on pause for a day as her semifinal match with Minnetonka junior Kelsey Phillips took place the next morning. Phillips, the five-seed, beat fourth-seeded Mayo senior Claire Loftus 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, and her big-hitting approach caused early problems for Adkins. With the first set knotted up at 2-2, Phillips charged ahead thanks to her big forehand and some uncharacteristic mistakes from Adkins. Phillips took the opening set 6-4 and looked to have the formula to pull off an upset victory.
But Adkins had a response. The Crimson senior jumped ahead 2-1 in the second set, and before she won her third game, she yelled a loud “C’mon!” Adkins then broke Phillips’ next service game, to which she shouted, “Yes! Right here!”
However, Phillips would have an answer, winning the next two games and putting pressure on Adkins to hold serve and keep a second-set lead. Adkins not only held serve, but she also broke Phillips in her service game, capped off by a five-deuce game that secured a 6-3 set victory. “Kelsey was hammering the ball right away, and really pressuring me to stay down and play the point smart,” Adkins said. “The first set was tough. I was trying to get myself into it. After that I was able to get comfortable and developed a good game plan.”
On the final point of the second set, Adkins and Phillips went back and forth for one of the longest rallies of the match, and on the last hit from Adkins, Phillips was too tired to chase the drop shot and essentially conceded the point to Adkins. That would be the story of the third set. Both physical and mental fatigue was evident in both players.
The question was: who would overcome their external and internal challenges the best? The answer: Adkins. After a 10 minute rest period between the second and third set, Adkins jumped out to a 3-0 lead. In the first two sets, Phillips’ serve was working nicely and her confidence seemed to stem from a dominant first shot. But in the third set, the dominant serve was nowhere to be found. Several double faults broke any momentum Phillips gathered, and set her back in every game. Adkins used those mistakes and capitalized, running away with the final set 6-1.
With the victory, Adkins guaranteed her best-ever finish at the state tournament, taking third place as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore. But the job wasn’t done. Standing in her way from a state championship was another Skipper: second-seeded junior Sarah Shahbaz. Shahbaz came into the championship match with three dominant wins in the tournament: 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, 6-0, 7-6 in the quarterfinals, and 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals. Six sets played, six sets won.
Coming off a hard-fought three-set match with Phillips, Adkins didn’t have the advantage of rest that Shahbaz did. But early on, that didn’t seem to matter. Adkins ambushed Shahbaz with a 5-1 lead in the first set, but couldn’t put her away. The Minnetonka junior started to get in a rhythm as she cut the deficit to 5-3. In juxtaposition to Phillips, Shahbaz’s game is not predicated on big, powerful shots, but rather consistent ball placement and near-flawless grounds strokes. Most notably, Shahbaz attempted to keep her opponent on the baseline with long lob shots and force them into uncomfortable hits on the fly or short hops strokes.
Even down 5-1, Shahbaz stuck to her game plan, and it paid off later in the first set as she even the score up at five games apiece. The set eventually went into a tiebreaker, and Shahbaz’s momentum carried over into a 7-2 tiebreaker victory and first-set win. “Playing Sarah was really tough,” Adkins said. “She is a tough competitor and has a lot of shot variety. It was tough.”
From that point on, Shahbaz had firm control of the match. Adkins couldn’t get in any groove after her 5-1 lead, and even though fans kept telling Adkins to “keep fighting, Zoe,” her motor from four days of state-level tennis was coming to an end. Shahbaz ended the match winning 12 of the last 13 games en route to a 7-6, 6-0 championship victory.
Even though she didn’t come away with the state championship, Adkins is still holding her head up high at her successful high school career. “I was just happy with the way I competed and played all the way to the last day,” Adkins said. “I gave everything I had. Yeah, it wasn’t the result that I wanted, but I thought overall I’ve gotten better and played stronger than I did two years ago in the state tournament.”
Six years as a varsity number-one singles player may seem like a long time, and it is. But it also flies by. “In seventh and eighth grade, I was really young and the state tournament was all new to me then. I started kind of timid, not really sure in myself. As the years have on, that has improved and I’ve enjoyed the experience even more. It’s cool how I’ve grown and gotten better as the years have gone on. It’s been a really cool journey.”
Not only was this Adkins’ best-ever result at the state tournament, besting her third-place finish as a freshman, but her team ended their best season in program history with a fifth-place state finish. A dream finish for a dream career. “I wouldn’t want to be on any other team for my six years. I will always remember this team. I am really happy we were all able to be successful and make it to state as a team.”
