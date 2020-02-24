Maple Grove senior Nadia Abid ended her illustrious high school gymnastics career with a state championship medal. Abid, one of the top all-around gymnasts in the state, won the state balance beam title Feb. 23 at the state meet at St. Paul Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
Abid, who was competing in her fifth state meet, had been knocking on the door of a state beam title for several years so she was aiming to finish on top this time.
“Since this was my last year my biggest goal was winning beam because the last two years I got second and third and beam has always been my strongest event,” Abid said.
Abid, who competed as an all-arounder, started her competition on the beam.
“Going into beam that day I actually wasn’t that nervous,” Abid recalled. “That helped a lot because I could just tell myself to have fun and it obviously helped because I had one of my best performances.”
Abid launched into several solid jumps, perfectly executed a back handspring layout and ended the superb routine with an aerial back full dismount. Abid stuck the landing and was immediately hugged by her jubilant coaches.
The almost flawless routine earned Abid a score of 9.657. It was a very solid score but Adid had to wait after all the sections were done to find out her score was good enough to win the elusive state beam title.
“Right after they called second place I knew that I had won,” Abid said. “It was the best feeling to be able to go on the top of that podium after all of my hard work. I finally knew it paid off.”
Abid thus became only the third state gymnastics champion in Maple Grove High’s history. Tara Schroeder was the first when she won the all-around and floor titles in 2000. RachelAnn Anderson was the second when she captured the state floor in 2008.
Crimson coach Shannon Hoover said she knew Abid has what it takes to win state beam this year.
“I wasn’t surprised Nadia won the beam because she is absolutely beautiful on that event and has worked hard all year for the state meet,” Hoover said. “Her goal was to win beam.”
Abid achieved her goal of winning beam and also took third place in the all-around competition with 38.1250 points. She scored a 9.50 to take 16th in the vault, placed 13th on the uneven bars with a 9.375 and took fourth on the floor exercise with a 9.650.
Maple Grove freshman Sasha Thompson also competed at state in three events. She placed 15th in vault with a 9.50, took 43rd on bars with an 8.550 and placed 23rd on floor with a 9.40.
