Maple Grove’s Abby Schulte joins 1,000-point club

Abby Schulte (middle) celebrates reaching 1000-point points with her Maple Grove teammates and coaches. (Photo courtesy of Maple Grove Girls’ Basketball)

Maple Grove senior guard Abby Schulte scored her 1,000th point in a home game against Centennial Jan. 27.

Schulte scored 12 points in the game to lead the Crimson to a 54-46 victory. She was one of four Crimson in double figures. Jordyn Lamker scored 14, Ari Gordon 10 and Kylie Baranick 12 as the Crimson rallied from a 36-26 halftime deficit to win.

Maple Grove again came from behind to defeat Andover 60-47 Feb. 1 to maintain its lead in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Andover led 32-29 at halftime but the Crimson used a late 18-3 run to overcome the Huskies. Lamker led the rally with 21 points, Schulte added 17 and Izzy Brant 12.

The Crimson lead the conference with a 7-1 record. Andover falls to 5-2.

