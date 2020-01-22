Maple Grove extended its winning streak to six games with an 8-1 win over Osseo/Park Center in conference girls’ hockey Jan. 18.

The fifth-ranked Crimson dominated the game. OPC goalie Mackenzie White stopped 40 of 48 shots and MG goalie Brooke Cassibo faced 12 shots.

Maple Grove took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Tristana Tatur and Lauren Stenslie. OPC cut it to 2-1 on a goal by Zoe Smith early in the second but the Crimson scored the next six goals. Tatur, Stenslie and Sam Stelljes each scored two goals and Sarah Bergland and Chloe Corbin each had one.

The Crimson (16-4-1) next visit Breck (No. 1 in Class IA) Thursday, Jan. 23, and host Blake (No. 6 in Class 2A) Saturday, Jan. 25. OPC (7-10-1) next hosts Hastings Saturday, Jan. 25.

