The Osseo’s girls tennis squad kicked off their post-Labor Day weekend schedule with a match-up against Totino-Grace on Sept. 7, marking the second-ever varsity meet on the new Osseo tennis courts. The Orioles relied on their top three singles players to secure match victories and then got one doubles victory to squeak by the Eagles and win the meet 4-3.
Senior Hana Johnson (6-0, 6-0), junior Tessa Strand (7-6, 6-1), and senior Abby Kettlewell (6-2, 6-4) each put up dominant performances and won their singles matches in straight sets, while senior Kayley Moll and junior Evelyn West (7-6, 7-5) captured two hard-fought sets in their doubles victory.
Maple Grove girls tennis hosted Andover on Sept. 9 and asserted their dominance over the conference foe, sweeping the meet 7-0. Senior Zoe Adkins (6-0, 6-1), freshman Maddie Larsen (6-0, 6-2), junior Gabi Parker (6-0, 6-3), and senior Thien-Y Nguyen (6-0, 6-4) each won their respective singles matches.
Seniors Ally Kalinsky and Neeru Uppala (6-4, 6-4), juniors Bethany Smith and Avery Spratt (6-0, 6-2), and senior Sarah McGraw and freshman Charlotte Bakke (6-0, 6-2) all won their doubles matches in straight sets.
