This is the weekly update for Osseo-Maple Grove sports results. Sports games from last week included in this section are: Osseo and Maple Grove boys basketball, and Maple Grove boys hockey.
Crimson boys hoopers beat Cougars
Maple Grove boys basketball beat Centennial 67-42 on Feb. 23.
The home Crimson got off to a good start, leading the Cougars 35-22 at halftime, and never let up. “We settled into a rhythm and took better shots in the second half,” head coach Nick Schroeder said.
Senior forward Caden Boettcher scored a team-high 12 points, followed by junior forward Payton Mogire’s 11 points and senior forward Terence Anthony-Larmouth’s 10 points.
Often, the Crimson’s biggest problem is not lack of talent, but inconsistency. As this shortened season progresses, games like this can be a reminder of what they can accomplish when playing consistent.
“We want to seek growth and consistency,” Schroder said. “When we are consistent, we are really good.”
Orioles boys basketball beats Bengals
Osseo boys basketball demolished the visiting Blaine Bengals 81-42 on Feb. 23.
After leading by 14 at halftime, the Orioles took full command of the second half, outsourcing the Bengals 42-17 in the last 18 minutes.
Junior guard Donald Ferguson led the way with a game-high 22 points, followed by junior forward Josh Ola-Joseph’s 19 points and junior guard Tyirece Waits’s 15 points.
Orioles top rival Crimson in border battle
In the boys’ Maple Grove-Osseo border battle on Feb. 25, the visiting Crimson, winners of six straight games, met the Orioles, who had lost three of their last five games. However, all that means nothing every time these rival schools square off.
Osseo jumped out to a 31-28 halftime lead, and as the game progressed, only got more confident.
One wrinkle that head coach Tim Theisen threw the Crimson was to change to a 2-3 zone on defense. In his 19 years at Osseo, Theisen has rarely implemented a zone defense. This one worked to perfection.
The Orioles defense found themselves getting more deflections and steals, leading to fastbreak scoring opportunities.
“We tried to speed the game up a little bit and be more aggressive,” Theisen said.
Osseo outscored Maple Grove 38-25 in the second half and left their home gym with a 69-53 border battle win.
Theisen is encouraged not only by the win but how his team has been playing as of late.
“You want to play your best basketball at the end of the season,” he said. “It gives us confidence that we can play with any team in our conference.”
Josh Ola-Joseph led the team with 17 points, followed by Benard Omooria’s 13 points, Donald Ferguson’s 12, and Lewis Cargeor’s 10.
Morgan Moore paced the Crimson with a game-high 19 points. Jon Haakenson added 14 points, along with Terence Anthony-Larmouth’s 10 points.
Maple Grove drops to 8-5 with the loss and Osseo jumps to 7-6 with the win.
Streak rolls on for Crimson boys hockey
Coming into Feb. 23’s game against Centennial, top-ranked Maple Grove had won 11 straight games. After beating the Cougars 7-2, the undefeated Crimson moved to 12-0 on the season and 11-0 in conference play.
Before the first period was over, the game already felt out of reach. Maple Grove scored five goals in the first frame, by Kyle Kukkonen, Henry Nelson, Landon Gunderson, and two by Sam Jacobs.
“Those goals started the ball rolling,” head coach Todd Bergland said.
Kukkonen added another goal in the second period, along with Matthew Gruss. Goalie Jack Wieneke saved 20 of the 22 shots on net.
With 12 seniors being the backbone of the team, the synergy between teammates has been built for many years. Now, they are reaping the rewards on a large scale.
“We spend a lot of time working on the offensive zone,” Bergland said. “To make it all happen, you need kids that make the plays. They have a special chemistry.”
After losing to Totino-Grace during summer hockey in Edina, the Maple Grove boys had revenge on their minds as they faced the Eagles on Saturday.
The first period began the same way as a lot of Crimson first periods: lots of goals. Less than one minute into the period, Sam Jacobs punched one through the net to give the visiting Crimson a 1-0 lead. Three more goals followed in the frame, one by Landon Gunderson and two by Kyle Kukkonen.
Comfortable leads have followed Maple Grove all season, and when they put up a crooked number in a period, the game seems to be over. Totino-Grace added a goal early in the second period but saw any momentum vanquished by two Crimson goals later in the frame, one by Ian Barbour and one by Chris Kernan.
The 6-1 score remained until the final horn sounded, and Crimson’s undefeated season, now at 13-0, marched on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.