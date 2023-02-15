Maple Grove, Osseo skiers compete at section championship

(Photo by Osseo Nodric Skiing)

Osseo take a team photo amid competing in the section championship.

Both the Maple Grove and Osseo Nordic skiing teams competed in the Section 5 championships on Feb. 8 at Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Golden Valley. While both teams performed well in multiple categories, neither team qualified for state. Individually, however, Maple Grove’s Savannah Krull did qualify for state.

Freestyle

