Maple Grove, Osseo girls kick off swim and dive season

Maple Grove faced off against Coon Rapids in the Crimson’s first home meet of the year on Sept. 2 and beat the Cardinals 105-76. Senior Caitlin Aarseth, freshmen Libby Bakker and Kaya Flaherty, and sophomore Ryann Hopp took first place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of one minute and 55 seconds.
Senior Livia Isaacs, sophomore Sarah Kahl, Sophie Rodriguez-Hild, and Hopp finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1.46. Aarseth also took first place in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing in two minutes, and Flaherty took second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1.02. Kahl finished in second in the 200 and 500-yard individual medley in 2.26 and 5.27, respectively.
Hopp took first place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1.07. Senior Natalie Falck came in second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1.30. Bakker came in first in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle in 24.98 and 53.83, respectively.
In the diving portion of the meet, junior Madelyn Knooihuizen scored first with a total of 175.35 points.
Head coach Natalie Strauss said coming off last year’s COVID-19-season, their team turnout is over doubled this season. With only eight upperclassmen, the team is 80% sophomore or younger and the first-year head coach is excited to see where the program will go in the future.
“I have valued the experience and input of the upperclassmen, returners, and their families but am so excited for the season as well as the next few years watching this team develop,” Strauss said.
Osseo also began their swimming season on Sept. 9 when they hosted Park Center, and beat their conference rivals 93-81.
