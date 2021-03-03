mg spt Nordic girls young

Maple Grove junior Lindsey Young reaches the finish line Feb. 23 during the classic race in the Northwest Suburban Conference Nordic girls meet at Theodore Wirth Park. Young ended up leading the Crimson with a fourth-place finish in 22 minutes, 5 seconds, helping Maple Grove take second on the team with a 606.

 (Sun Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Maple Grove boys and girls Nordic skiing combined for nine All-Northwest Suburban Conference selections after the conference meet held Feb. 22-23 at Theodore Wirth Park.

The girls, who finished second overall with a score of 606, put four skiers on the all-conference list.

Junior Lindsey Young finished fourth overall with a time of 22 minutes and five seconds. Senior Kalli Smith finished seventh with a time of 23:11, sophomore Savannah Krull finished 10th with a time of 23:44, and junior Caroline Ringsmuth finished 19th with a time of 24:17.

The boys, who finished third overall with a score of 589, had five members on the all-conference list.

Junior Myles Brown finished sixth overall with a time of 19:50. Sophomore Matthew Broderson finished eighth overall with a time of 19:54. Junior Parker Koland finished 13th in 20:24, junior Kirk Carlson finished 26th in 21:29, and junior Isaac Mikkola finished 35th in 22:01.

“The kids skied really well overall,” head coach Matt Gifford said. “It was such a fun couple of days seeing those kids’ hard work paying off...they ski with a lot of urgency.”

The girls raced on Feb. 23 and had two more skiers count towards the final score other than those on the all-conference list. Senior Shaelyse Fehr finished 39th in 25:48 and eighth grader Sierra Krull finished 40th in 25:52.

Senior Joe Ream, who finished 49th in 22:42, was the only boy to count towards the team score other than the all-conference skiers, who raced on the 22nd.

Four other boys and four other girls also raced at the conference meet without counting toward the team score.

For the boys, sophomore Josh Ringsmuth was 67th in 23:43, and senior Evan Lovdahl finished 68th in 23:45. Senior Ryan Levendusky came in 81st in 24:31, and senior Cooper Petit finished 84th in 24:37.

For the girls, 8th grader Nora Kivi was 57th in 26:55, and sophomore Hadley Sarkela was 59th in 27:05. Junior Livia Isaacs finished 72nd in 28:45, and senior Grace Dehmer finished 74th in 28:50.

Armstrong won the boys team title with a 668, led by individual champion Roger Anderson (17:40), and Elk River won the girls team title with a 660, led by individual champion sophomore Hailee Zimpel (20:46) and runner-up senior Katelyn Gramstad (21:33).

The 5A section meet was on March 3 after press deadline.

The top two teams and the top six individuals not on an advancing team make state. Brown, Koland, Broderson, and Carlson all were state qualifiers for the boys last season. Young, Smith, and Savannah Krull were all state qualifiers for the girls last season.

