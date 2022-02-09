Maple Grove boys took first at the NWSC Nordic Ski Conference Championship Jan. 31 at Hyland Park Reserve for the first time since 2003, scoring 421 total points. Champlin Park took second with 406 points, followed by Coon Rapids with 404.

Senior Myles Brown led the team with a second-place finish overall (combined from classic and freestyle portions of the meet) with a time of 27 minutes and 55 seconds.

Senior Kirk Carlson took seventh overall with a time of 29:08, and senior Parker Koland placed ninth in 29:19. Sophomore Riley Mildebrandt finished 22nd with a time of 30:49. Brown, Carlson, Koland, and Mildebrandt were all named All-Conference skiers.

The Crimson girls finished second overall with 423 points, behid Elk River (445 points) and ahead of Andover (419). Senior Lindsey Young led Maple Grove by finishing in fourth place with a time of 34:16. Junior Savannah Krull placed seventh overall with a time of 36:01, and freshman Kaci Roeber took 18th in 38:34.

Young, Krull, and Roeber were all named to the All-Conference team. Freshman Sierra Krull and junior Jordyn Borsch were also All-Conference honorees after finishing first in the sprint relay in 15:04, the first sprint relay conference champions in school history.

Osseo

The Osseo girls finished seventh overall with 354 points. Senior Maddie Kjome led the Orioles by finishing in 19th with a time of 38:38, good for an All-Conference nod. Junior Maria Hoff placed 29th overall with a time of 41:05, sophomore Teresa Shah finished 35th in 42:12, and freshman Elsie Higgins came in 37th with a time of 43:00.

Junior Kendel Poppe-Boehm and seventh-grader Camille Friden both were All-Conference honorees with a fourth-place finish in the sprint relay with a time of 15:47.

Osseo’s boys Nordic ski team took 10th at the NWSC Conference Championship with 334 points. Junior Colin Vaughn finished 23rd overall and led the Orioles with a time of 30:50, which qualified him for an All-Conference honor.

Junior Taylor Grant came in 36th with a time of 33:22, sophomore Jacob Mattson placed 38th in 33:52, and senior Jeremiah Groff took 40th with a time of 34:03. Senior A.J. Miller and junior Gabriel Arends both were All-Conference honorees and finished fifth in the sprint relay with a time of 13:25.

