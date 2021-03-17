After taking fifth place last season at the state Nordic meet, the Maple Grove boys were back looking to have another successful appearance at state. At the March 11th meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik, Maple Grove finished ninth as a team, scoring 293 points.
Crimson junior Myles Brown led the team by finishing 33rd overall with 22 minutes and three seconds. Junior Parker Koland came in 58th with a time of 22:57 and sophomore Matthew Broderson finished 68th in 23:09.
Junior Kirk Carlson was 94th in 23:39 and junior Joe Ream was 143rd in 25:27. Junior Isaac Mikkola was 145th in 25:29 and senior Evan Lovdahl finished 146th in 25:40.
“The boys were really good,” head coach Matt Gifford said. Coming into the meet, Gifford said the goal for the team was to land inside the top 10, and they accomplished that. The lone senior on the team, Evan Lovdahl, was a standout that caught Gifford’s eye in particular.
“I think that was the best day of racing all year for Evan,” he said. As Lovdahl would say, according to Gifford, he was ‘zooming’ out there. “It was so cool to see him ski that well and for him to be proud of himself,” Gifford said.
Looking towards the future, the goal of winning another section crown is at the top of the team’s mind. “We don’t want to count our chickens before they hatch, but that is the goal,” Gifford said.
Armstrong senior Roger Anderson won the individual state title in 20:11.1, beating Wayzata senior Colin Freed (20:15.2).
Southwest junior Cooper Camp was third overall in 20:28.6, and Little Falls senior Jackson Grant was fourth in 20:29.6. Ely senior Jasper Johnston took fifth in 20:30, and Southwest senior Victor Sparks was sixth in 20:31.9.
Marshall School senior Declan Hutchinson (20:35.9), Jefferson junior Jonathan Clarke (20:44.6), Eden Prairie sophomore Benon Brattebo (20:52.3), and Forest Lake junior Noah Erickson (20:58.4) were the other individual medalists.
Minneapolis Southwest won the team title with a 416, and Forest Lake (413) and Wayzata (369) were second and third.
GIRLS
For the girls, even though they narrowly fell to Mora in the section meet as a team, they did bring three seniors to the state meet. Maple Grove junior Lindsey Young finished 85th overall with a time of 29 minutes and 11 seconds. Senior Kalli Smith came in 109th with a time of 30:01, and junior Savannah Krull finished 113th in 30:11.
One challenge for the coaches’ ability to gauge the competition at state was the fact that Maple Grove only competed against teams from their section during the season. When the state’s best came together with no firsthand experience racing against each other, it presented an extra challenge. But still, Gifford is pleased with the performance.
“I thought they skied really well,” Gifford said. “We are so proud of them.”
In a section that includes some impressive programs, Gifford is excited for next year’s opportunity to compete against them in a chase to bring the team to state. “We just want to always be in the mix with those quality teams,” he said. While next year’s run will not include the seniors of these teams, Gifford is grateful for their influence and guidance during this trying season. “I am so proud of the leadership of our seniors,” he said. “It is a testament to their dedication.”
Forest Lake won first place as a team with 588 points, followed by St. Paul Highland Park (556) and Duluth East (536).
St. Paul Highland Park junior Molly Moening took home the individual first-place trophy with a time of 23:53, followed by Mounds Park Academy freshman Margo Nightingale in 24:18 and St. Paul Academy and Summit School eighth grader Inga Wing in 24:34.
Edina junior Margaret Wagner was fourth in 24:44, Forest Lake sophomore Jordan Parent was fifth in 24:49, and Wayzata senior Lauren McCollor came in sixth in 24:56.
Duluth East junior Lily Brown (24:59), Hopkins eighth grader Sydney Drevlow (24:59), Visitation senior Margaret Dalseth (25:49), and Lakeville junior Grete Engels (25:59) were the other individual medalists.
