Maple Grove took sixth place overall in the Osseo ‘Ken Droegemueller’ Invitational Saturday, Dec. 4, at Osseo Senior High, scoring 71 points.

Senior Luis Haro claimed first place in the heavyweight class with a victory over Wayzata senior Austin Franchino by a fall at 4:55, and Maple Grove eighth-grader Connor Peterson took first place in the 120-pound class with a win over Minneapolis Edison freshman Zytavius Williams via a fall at 3:05.

Maple Grove junior Max Johnson finished in second place in the 145-pound class after losing to Wayzata junior Kyler Wong by an 11-1 major decision, and Maple Grove seventh-grader Ethan Hong took fifth place in the 113-pound class after beating Columbia Heights senior Mateo Pena via a fall at 3:19.

