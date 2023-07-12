It was an exciting weekend in Maple Grove. Gleason Fields was one of 16 host sites for the Gopher Classic Legion Baseball Tournament, the largest American Legion tournament in North America with 96 different teams playing from throughout the country and Canada.

The tournament started on Friday, July 7, with pool play throughout the weekend. Maple Grove played against teams from Thunder Bay, Ontario, Bellevue, NE, Aberdeen, SD and Sartell. Maple Grove Legion Post 172 went 3-2 during pool play with Sartell taking the bracket after going 5-0.

  

