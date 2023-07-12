Noah Black crosses the plate for Maple Grove in the bottom of the first inning against Bellevue East. Maple Grove scored 7 runs in the first inning during their 7-2 win, Saturday, July 8, at Gleason Fields.
Sam Hanson slides into third base after hitting an RBI triple that scored two runs for Maple Grove against the legion team from Bellevue, Nebraska. Noah Black and Dylan Vokal scored on the play as Maple Grove took a 5-0 lead during the bottom of the first inning.
It was an exciting weekend in Maple Grove. Gleason Fields was one of 16 host sites for the Gopher Classic Legion Baseball Tournament, the largest American Legion tournament in North America with 96 different teams playing from throughout the country and Canada.
The tournament started on Friday, July 7, with pool play throughout the weekend. Maple Grove played against teams from Thunder Bay, Ontario, Bellevue, NE, Aberdeen, SD and Sartell. Maple Grove Legion Post 172 went 3-2 during pool play with Sartell taking the bracket after going 5-0.
