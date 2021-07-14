Maple Grove’s American Legion baseball team served double duties last weekend when the Gopher Classic, the largest American Legion Tournament in the country, kicked off play. Not only were the Crimson competitors in pool play format, but they also were the host site for teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, and Nebraska.
When the tournament began Friday night, July 9, however, Maple Grove’s first opponent was one they were quite familiar with: Wayzata. Aided by a fantastic start from Kole Krier, who tossed a complete game, and two home runs from Chayton Fischer, Maple Grove kicked off the tournament with a 9-5 win.
The next match up for the Crimson was against out-of-state foe Sioux Falls East, South Dakota on Saturday afternoon, where Maple Grove narrowly fell 5-4. However, Maple Grove trailed 5-1 in the sixth inning and scored three more to make it 5-4, and had the tying run on base before falling to the South Dakotans.
Then later that night, the home Crimson welcomed Hickman, Nebraska to Crimson Field, and like the previous game, needed a comeback effort to keep the game alive. Down 6-1 in the fifth, Maple Grove scrapped and clawed back to tie the game 6-6 in the seventh inning, but ultimately fell to the Nebraskans 9-8 in a 10-inning marathon game.
“There is no quit in this team,” Maple Grove head coach Pete Hess said.
Finally, Sunday, July 11, brought two final group play match ups for Maple Grove. The first saw the Crimson struggle against the eventual winners of the pool, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, losing 7-1. But in the nightcap, Maple Grove found the winning formula again, beating Lakeville South 12-4 in five innings, thanks to a complete-game outing from Carson Frank. The Crimson finished the pool play stage 2-3 and didn’t advance in the tournament.
Even still, Hess is pleased with what he saw from his team during the tournament. “I feel pretty good about how we performed at Gopher,” Hess said. “It was a great experience for the kids.”
