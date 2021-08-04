American Legion baseball teams from around the northwest metro gathered at Osseo Memorial Field on July 21 for the first round of the sub-state legion playoffs. Maple Grove, entering the tournament as the number two seed, opened their postseason play by taking on St. Michael-Albertville Gold.
Having not played a game in over a week, the Crimson took care of business, beating STMA 5-1. Zane Vitense and Jaeger Cossette combined to throw a two-hitter, while Carson Frank led the team at the plate. Frank went 2-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Then in game two, the Crimson faced the STMA Mikes. Graduated senior Kole Krier, who will pitch for St. Cloud State next year, was dominant on the mound for Maple Grove, allowing only two hits and striking out seven in a narrow 2-1 win.
David Salz provided the big hit for the Crimson, a two-run single in the bottom to break a scoreless tie. John Volkers also added two hits at the plate. With that win, Maple Grove moved on to the semifinals, where they would face a familiar foe: Osseo.
Against the top-seeded Orioles on July 24, the Crimson looked every bit as tough and resilient as their crosstown rivals. Maple Grove plated the first run of the game in the first inning, thanks to an RBI walk from Devin Hornbacher, and then saw starter Ethan Zimmerman take over the game. Aside from two first-inning runs allowed, Zimmerman rose to the occasion and delivered a stellar outing, going five and two-thirds innings, allowing only the two early runs. Then in the sixth, still down 2-1, Krier stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter and drilled an RBI double to tie the game at 2-2. But in the seventh, Osseo loaded the bases with one out and John Klein ripped a line drive up the middle to give Osseo a 3-2 win.
Now into the losers bracket, the Crimson needed one more win to face off against Osseo again, this time in the championship game. But they needed to take care of the business that was in front of them, that being Elk River later in the day. And thanks to a great outing from Carson Frank, who nearly went the distance (six and two-thirds innings), Maple Grove beat the Elks 8-3. Frank allowed only two earned runs and then relied on his offense the rest of the way. Hornbacher, Cam Elder, Aiden McMahon, and Krier each collected two hits to lead the Crimson’s 12-hit attack.
Then on July 25, the two rivals squared off for the second time in three days. Maple Grove, however, faced an uphill battle. Not only did they need to beat Osseo in their first game Sunday, they needed to do it twice since they were climbing out of the loser’s bracket. Osseo, however, had different thoughts. Led by starter Jake Contreras, the Orioles put together a performance that looked like a number one seed. Contreras threw a complete game shutout, and Osseo added key RBIs en route to a 4-0 win and a trip to the state tournament in Saint Cloud.
