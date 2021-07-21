Maple Grove Legion enters sub-state as number 2 seed
Kole Krier (center) celebrates with teammates during Maple Grove’s 9-5 win over Wayzata in The Gopher Classic Tournament on July 9 at Crimson Field. The Crimson will play St. Michael Gold on July 21 in the first round of the sub-state playoffs at Osseo Memorial Field. (Photo by Sam Johnson)

The Maple Grove American Legion baseball team has its eyes on the prize of a state tournament berth as the sub-state tournament kicks off this week.

Entering the tournament as the number two seed, Maple Grove will play St. Michael Gold on July 21 at Osseo Memorial Field.

“They’re a strong team,” head coach Pete Hess said. “They have a great program in STMA.”

Before the season, the Crimson’s goal was to be a top two or three seed in sub-state, Hess said, and now that they’ve reached their objective, the next job is to reach the state tournament.

“We are feeling confident and ready going into sub-state,” Hess said.

