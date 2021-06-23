The Maple Grove American Legion team opened their season with an 8-3 win over Lino Lakes on June 15. Kole Krier threw six innings allowing one unearned run while striking out 11.
Krier also led the offense with a home run, triple, and four RBIs. Devin Hornbacher, Brian O`Dwyer, and Zane Vitense each chipped in hits for Maple Grove.
Post 172 then traveled to Armstrong the following night and came away with a 12-0, five-inning win. Jaegar Cossette threw a complete-game two-hitter, striking out nine. Hornbacher led a nine-hit attack with a 2-3 night including a bases-clearing double.
Aiden McMahon`s bases-loaded triple broke the game wide open. Chayton Fischer and John Volkers added doubles while Jake Solle, Krier, Mason South, and O`Dwyer each added base hits. Cam Elder walked three times and scored three runs for the Crimson.
The Crimson hosted Elk River on June 17 and had their bats ready to go. Maple Grove knocked out 13 hits in defeating the Elks 10-3. Fischer led the offense with three hits including a home run, double, and four RBIs.
Hornbacher had a 3-4 night while McMahon and South each collected two hits and two RBIs. Cossette, Carson Frank, and Krier chipped in one hit each. Ethan Zimmerman threw five and two-thirds innings striking out eight and Cal Thorson threw a perfect one and two-thirds innings to pick up the save.
