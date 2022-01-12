Maple Grove’s girls basketball squad kicked off 2022 with a road contest Jan. 7 against Coon Rapids (0-8) and handled their business with a dominant 76-22 victory.
“Our kids came out of the gates and were sharp,” Maple Grove head coach Mark Cook said. Thanks to a swarming defense, which forced turnovers into points, and open shots on offense, the Crimson took a commanding 45-9 halftime lead and didn’t look back in the final 18 minutes.
“I was proud of their effort. It would have been to come and go through the motion and they did not,” Cook said.
Something Cook has seen from this team so far that gives him the most pride is the depth they have, which he thinks could go 12 players deep. That depth showed against the Cardinals, where 13 players tallied points in the box score, led by senior guard Kyla Overskei’s 18 points and junior guard Kennedy Klick’s 10.
“Kyla and Kennedy are phenomenal basketball players,” Cook said. “Kyla is one of the best pure shooters I’ve ever seen, and Kennedy can score, pass, and defend very well. They are both different players and complement each other very well.”
Over the next few weeks, Cook is looking for his team to continue to set their focus on getting better every day, so that when February and March come around, they are hitting their peak performance.
“Everything we do is to prepare for a run to the conference championship, section title, and ultimately a state championship,” Cook said. “I like the way we’re playing. You know you’re going to get every team’s best effort, but this team plays hard and has resilience. They never quit or give up on a game. Our focus is to try and become a better basketball team any chance we get.”
COMING UP
The Maple Grove girls will travel to face Anoka (5-7) Jan. 13 and then DeLaSalle (2-3) Jan. 15.
