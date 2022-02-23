Maple Grove jazz dance team takes second at state meet

The Maple Grove Crimson dance team showed up and showed out in the Class 3A dance state meet at Target Center Feb. 18 and 19.
Maple Grove, a participant in both jazz and high kick, finished second place in jazz, only behind Eastview.
The team was Runner-up in the AAA jazz category dancing to “Changing.”
Senior captains: Jordan Nguyen, Mattie Sasek, Lily Smail, and Karli Turner
Dancers: Ashley Alden, Emersen Belsaas, Bella Cundiff, Carly Janicke, Olivia Jerabek, Toria Johnson, Olivia Nagel, Haley Ritter, Charlie Weber and Teaghyn Wilson
Alternates: Aubri Brown, Lexi Henke, Alyssa Springer, and Shelby Williams
Manager: Mikee Panganiban
Coaches: Jill Leste, Stacy Marquardt, Krista Asmus, Jenna Dorn, Julie Mordhorst, Mary Jo Meehan, Tyrese Parker, Chloe Bauer, and Aubree Leste
The team was also honored to be able to dance its high kick routine to “Midnight Disco” on the state floor as well, placing eighth in the state. That team included: Senior captains Jordan Nguyen, Mattie Sasek, Lily Smail, and Karli Turner. Dancers: Ashley Alden, Emersen Belsaas, Aubri Brown, Lexi Henke, Carly Janicke, Olivia Jerabek, Toria Johnson, Olivia Nagel, Gianna Parker, Ava Potvin, Haley Ritter, Alyssa Springer, Ally Weast, Charlie Weber, Shelby Williams, and Teaghyn Wilson. Alternates: Bella Cundiff and Ashley Gunderson
