Maple Grove holds off Blaine to improve to 2-0

After an impressive win over Edina in the season-opener, Maple Grove football coach Matt Lombardi cautioned his team that features more than a dozen underclassmen not to get too confident. The veteran coach noticed a few lackluster practices last week and wasn’t sure what to expect when his team took the field on Oct. 15 in their home opener against Blaine.
Fortunately for the Crimson, a fast start propelled them to their second victory. Maple Grove held off a late Blaine rally in a 26-14 victory.
“I thought it was a good win versus a very good opponent in Blaine,” Lombardi said. “They had a lot of kids with big bodies that were athletic and physical, so we were proud to come out on top. We did put the ball on the ground way too much and we had a bunch of penalties in the third quarter so we have a lot to learn from. Our first half was a great beginning as our defense started with 4 possessions that ended in three-and-outs, and our offense, after turning it over on the first drive, scored on three of the next four drives.”
Michael Zupke carried the load for Maple Grove with 159 yards on 20 carries and a game-clinching touchdown.
The Crimson scored the game’s first 20 points before holding off the Bengals. Maple Grove’s defense stopped Blaine on fourth-and-short with three minutes remaining to help preserve the victory.
“Without question, Michael Zupke had our strongest game offensively,” Lombardi said. “He had a great week of practice, so I was happy to see him have success this week. Our offensive line did a nice job against a big and physical group, and our quarterback, Nate Elmes, dispersed the ball to many of our players keeping us balanced throughout.
“However, we put our defense in tough situations with turnovers and penalties, so I was proud on how our defense performed in tough situations. Our two Junior inside linebackers, Aiden McMahon and Sawyer Skanson, both had over 10 tackles a piece, so that was fun to see.”
The Crimson, who are ranked eighth in the metro, are scheduled to play host to Centennial on Friday.
