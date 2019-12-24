After opening the season with a 10-game unbeaten streak, the Maple Grove girls’ hockey team lost to No. 1 Andover 3-0 and to No. 6 Minnetonka 4-0 last week.
The Crimson battled the Huskies to two scoreless periods before Andover scored a power play goal 5 minutes into the third period and added two more, including an empty-netter. Andover outshot Maple Grove 38-18 and Crimson junior goalie Brooke Cassibo did her best to keep her team in the game with 35 saves.
Maple Grove had 29 shots against Minnetonka but could not score while the Tonka got four goals on 35 shots.
Even with the two losses to top teams, Crimson coach Amber Hegland is still pleased with how the season is going for her 9-2-1 team.
“The coaches and players are excited by how the season has started but we’re not satisfied,” Hegland said. “Our expectation is to improve every day we go to the rink. This group has embraced that as well as has accepted every challenge we’ve presented to them. The players have shown us that they can be pushed and will respond positively to that challenge. They work, they care about team success, they sacrifice and they celebrate each teammate.”
This Maple Grove team is a mix of veterans and newcomers and so far the combination of experience and youth has been a success. Juniors Lauren Stenslie (eight goals, eight assists), Tristana Tatur (12 goals, nine assists) and Jenna Timms and seniors Makayla Mathclitt, Chloe Corbin and Sam Nordstrom have led the way.
The newcomers led by freshman Stella Retrum (eight goals, 10 assists) and Cassibo (1.62 goals against average and two shutouts) have also made significant contributions.
“Every returning player has elevated her hockey IQ, skills, compete level and drive toward success since the end of the last season,” Hegland said. “Each of the new players has played exceptional and helped fill the roles of the players who graduated.”
Hegland and the Crimson will certainly continue to work to improve after the two losses. They next travel to play Alexandria Thursday, Dec. 26.
