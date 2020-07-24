Maple Grove native Brock Faber was invited to the 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase by USA Hockey.
Faber, who is an incoming freshman at the University of Minnesota, is representing the Maroon and Gold with current Gophers Jackson LaCombe and Ryan Johnson. The event takes place July 24-Aug. 1 in Plymouth, Michigan at USA Hockey Arena.
The World Junior Summer Showcase serves as an evaluation camp to assist in selecting the U.S. National Junior Team that will compete in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship – slated to run Dec. 26, 2020 through Jan. 5, 2012 in Edmonton and Red Deer Alberta.
Faber is a top defensive prospect eligible for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft after developing with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich.
The 2019-20 campaign marked Faber’s second with USA Hockey and his first full season as a member of the U.S. National Under-18 Team.
The 6 foot, 194 pound right defenseman is currently ranked 44th by NHL Central Scouting for North American skaters. He scored three goals and added nine assists in 46 games with the U18 National Team and is expected to develop his game at Minnesota.
The Hockey Writers currently project Faber to be selected in the second round once he enters the NHL draft.
