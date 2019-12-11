Maple Grove gymnasts open season with win

The Maple Grove gymnastics team opened the season by winning a triangular meet over Centennial and Rogers and Dec. 5.
The Crimson scored 138.375 points to 124.175 for Rogers and 118.625 for Centennial.
The Crimson are coming off a brilliant 2018-19 season. They won the conference with an undefeated record, regained the section championship by edging Champlin Park and placed sixth at the state meet.
Maple Grove returns two of its top all-arounders in senior Nadia Abid and freshman Sasha Thompson. Both were in fine form in the opening meet. Abid scored a 9.5 in vaulting, 9.4 on the bars, 9.2 on the beam, 9.575 in the floor for an all-around score of 37.675.
Thompson finished second in the all-around with a score of 36.025. She scored a 9.4 in vaulting, an 8.9 on the bar and a 9.35 in the floor.
Julie Leibig placed third on the bars with a 7.525 and third in the floor with an 8.025. Lilian Bonstetter was third in the vault with an 8.350 and second on the beam with an 8.75. Gabby Thull took third on the beam with an 8.5.
