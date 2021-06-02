In a year where the top-ranked Maple Grove boys golf looked every bit the part, they added another accolade on May 25 — Northwest Suburban Conference champions.

The Crimson shot a combined 293, which beat second-place Spring Lake Park by 10 shots. Freshman Ryan Stendahl took team-low honors by shooting a 71.

They joined the Crimson girls team as 2021 conference champions.

