In a year where the top-ranked Maple Grove boys golf looked every bit the part, they added another accolade on May 25 — Northwest Suburban Conference champions.
The Crimson shot a combined 293, which beat second-place Spring Lake Park by 10 shots. Freshman Ryan Stendahl took team-low honors by shooting a 71.
They joined the Crimson girls team as 2021 conference champions.
