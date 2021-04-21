Maple Grove girls took first place at last week’s Osseo’s Invitational at Shamrock Golf Course with an overall score of 323, the all-time low score for an invitational. Seven teams competed from the Northwest Suburban Conference, with Centennial coming in second with 399, followed by Osseo with 401.

The Crimson’s Lauren Contreras was the team and overall medalist, shooting the individual low score of the invitational with a three-over 75, followed by teammate Mia Morton, who took second place with a 78, and Carly Hamman, who grabbed fifth with an 84.

Osseo’s team medalist, Savanna Dickey, shot an 81 and took fourth-place individually. Champlin Park’s Taylor Ullen finished in third place with a 79.

