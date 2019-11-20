Maple Grove girls’ soccer team wraps up season at award banquet

The Maple Grove girls’ soccer team was showered with awards following their 2019 state championship season.
Crimson coach Ben LeVahn announced the awards at the Nov. 17 banquet. Highlighting the awards were senior defender Abby Schulte and junior midfielder Emma Fournier being named to the 2019 All-State First Team.
Schulte, a central defender, anchored Maple Grove’s stingy defense and also provided timely offense. With her dominant presence in the air, Schulte produced clutch header goals in the 1-0 overtime win over Totino Grace and in the 2-0 win over then No. 1 Andover. She was also the team’s top penalty kick taker as she converted from the spot late in the 1-0 section semifinal win over Moorhead, in the shootout win over St. Michael-Albertville in the section championship and also in the state quarterfinal victory over Minnetonka.
Fournier led the Crimson in goals this season with 15 and added nine assists. Fournier saved her best assists and goal for the state tournament. In the 2-0 state quarterfinal win over defending champion Minnetonka, Fournier’s brilliant cross set up the game-winning header by Jordan Pauly. In the 2-1 win over Centennial in the state championship game, Fournier assisted on Kelly Kloncz’s first goal and scored the eventual game-winning goal 1 minute into the second half on 25-yard blast.
The all-state selections of Schulte and Fournier were just two of many awards LeVanh announced at the season-ending banquet Nov. 17. The other awards are:
NWSC All-Conference Awards — Schulte, Fournier, Kylie Baranick, Lauren Bredensteiner, Jordan Pauly
NWSC All-Conference Honorable Mention Awards — Sarah Cortez, Kelley Kloncz, Luca Ralph, Martha Schmid, Hannah Zahn
MSHSL Girls AA All-Tournament Team — Cortez, Fournier, Ralph, Zahn
MSHSSCA Senior Classic Participants — Bredensteiner, Cortez, Pauly, Ralph, Abbey Radermacher
NFHS Team Academic Award — Silver Award (GPA 3.50-3.74)
MSHSSCA Academic Award Winners — Schulte, Pauly
LeVahn said the individual awards were nice, but it was teamwork that allowed the Crimson to win the program’s first state championship.
“From the beginning, my message to the team was the strength of this team is the strength of the team and they ended up exemplifying this more than any group I’ve worked with in high school athletics,” he said. “Individuals got awards, set individual and career school records but that wasn’t important to them. I’ve never had a group put aside ego and personal glory like this one. From the beginning, they willingly did the extra things that a championship team does, but that does not guarantee hardware.”
