Maple Grove’s eighth-ranked girls basketball squad extended their winning streak to 10 games when they knocked off Armstrong (8-8) Jan. 31 by a score of 62-34.
Senior guard Kyla Overskei led the team with 13 points, and senior forward Ari Gordon added 12 points, but the Crimson defense made their presence felt as well, holding the Falcons to just 15 second-half points, after surrendering only 19 in the first half.
Osseo
Then Feb. 2, the Crimson made the short trip to face crosstown rivals Osseo (4-12), beating the Orioles 59-24 for their 11th straight win.
Maple Grove’s suffocating defense was the story from start to finish, holding Osseo to a season-low in first-half points (eight) and total points (24). Sophomore forward Claire Stern led the team with a career-high 17 points, Overskei added 13, and Gordon scored 10.
Osseo junior guard Aalayah Wilson, entering the game averaging over 26 points per game (best in Class 4A), was held to a season-low nine points.
Andover
The week continued with the Crimson hosting another conference foe, the Andover Huskies (11-8) Feb. 4. After jumping out to a 15-0 lead in the first half, Andover responded to cut the lead to one in the second half, but Maple Grove showed resiliency and eventually left their home gym with a 62-53 victory for their 12th win in a row.
The suffocating Crimson defense was the first half story as they kept Andover scoreless for the first nine minutes of action, and held the Huskies to their second-lowest first-half scoring performance with 16 points. Maple Grove held an 11 point halftime lead, but when the second half kicked off, it evaporated quickly.
Andover got within one point at 29-28 when head coach Mark Cook called a timeout and let his Crimson team hear it. As they left the huddle spoke in a raised voice “you’re better than this!”
From that point on, the team played with more of the energy they had in the first half than the first four minutes in the second.
Maple Grove used a balanced scoring effort, led by Gordon’s 13 points, to wear down the Huskie defense. Junior guard Kennedy Klick and Overskei each added 12 points as the Crimson closed out Andover and sealed a nine-point victory.
Coming up
The Maple Grove girls travel on the road against Blaine (13-6) Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. and Spring Lake Park (10-9) on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
