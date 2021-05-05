With nine days of rest between Maple Grove’s last game, the girls lacrosse team took the field on Friday and continued right where they left off, shutting out Osseo/Park Center 14-0. The Crimson wasted little time getting the scoring started against the Mustangs, putting a crooked score of 10-0 on the board in the first half.
Both Maddi Bast and Becky Goetsch recorded a hat trick in the opening half. Goetsch and Bast each ended the game with five goals, while Ella Olson and Dani Key chipped in with two goals apiece. Brigit Goetsch saved all 12 shots on net. “Brigit was a brick wall,” head coach Haley Corradi said. “Shutouts are rare in lacrosse, so for her to play like that was amazing. It gives us peace of mind.”
With the win, Maple Grove moved to 3-0 on the season.
Entering the game against the Mustangs, Maple Grove was down five starters and three defensive starters, and Corradi was impressed with the versatility of her team to overcome those losses. “We were really impressed with the flexibility of our players,” Corradi said.
After only playing three games so far this season, Corradi is looking forward to seeing more competition, including a highly-anticipated non-conference match up with Eden Prairie. “We want to be the best and you can’t do that without playing the best,” she said. “We like to play the best so we know what to expect in the playoffs.”
