Maple Grove girls lacrosse traveled to the 2020 Minnesota Lacrosse Championship Showcase Aug. 1-2 at Champlin Park High School.
The Crimson were state hopefuls heading into the spring season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the season to be canceled.
Maple Grove was able to show some of its potential over the weekend with a 9-5 win over Champlin Park, another state hopeful, and a 9-3 win over Chisago Lakes in pool play.
The lone loss in pool play came to 2019 state champion Prior Lake, 14-2.
The Crimson knocked off Mounds View 12-6 on Aug. 2 and followed it up with a 9-3 win over Andover to make the championship against Prior Lake.
The Crimson, which also lost to Lakers in the state quarterfinals in 2019, played the Lakers again in the championship on Sunday and finished runner-up.
