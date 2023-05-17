Nobody can stop the Maple Grove girls lacrosse team right now. After they beat Robbinsdale Armstrong 13-3 last Wednesday, the Crimson were sitting at a cool 9-0 and were about to face their most formidable opponent yet, the seventh-ranked team in the state, the 6-2 Blake Bears out of Minneapolis.

The Blake Bears visited Maple Grove on Friday, May 12, but the Crimson didn’t give their guests a very warm welcome. Grove sent the Bears packing with their third loss of the year behind Sosi Van Wyk’s five-goal game.

