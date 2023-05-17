Nobody can stop the Maple Grove girls lacrosse team right now. After they beat Robbinsdale Armstrong 13-3 last Wednesday, the Crimson were sitting at a cool 9-0 and were about to face their most formidable opponent yet, the seventh-ranked team in the state, the 6-2 Blake Bears out of Minneapolis.
The Blake Bears visited Maple Grove on Friday, May 12, but the Crimson didn’t give their guests a very warm welcome. Grove sent the Bears packing with their third loss of the year behind Sosi Van Wyk’s five-goal game.
It was 5-1 after 25 minutes and Blake didn’t have enough gas in the tank after their first half hibernation. Maple Grove tacked on five more goals in the second half, limited Blake to their lowest-scoring output this season by five goals, and won 10-3. Before last Friday, the lowest-scoring game the Bears had so far this season was eight in a 15-8 loss to Chanhassen on Thursday, May 4.
Maple Grove has yet to allow an opponent to score double-digit goals in a game this season. They gave up a season-high nine goals to Elk River/Zimmerman during a 10-9 win back on April 26 but in the Crimson’s nine other games this season they have allowed just 19 goals combined.
Coach Haley Corradi has her team playing disciplined lacrosse and controlling possession for large stretches.
At 1:09 of the first half, Ella Olson stole a pass, charged toward the net and then passed it to Megan Van Curler to give the Crimson a 1-0 lead. A couple of minutes later, Blake got a free position but Maple Grove defended it well and kept the Bears off the board.
Maple Grove was excellent in transition both ways. Van Wyk scored her first goal of the game at 5:35 of the first. Then the Crimson won the ensuing draw and Van Wyk went right down and scored again 18 seconds later.
Blake’s defense settled in for a while after that and Maple Grove didn’t score their next goal for about 12 minutes, but eventually, the Crimson got two more goals and took a 5-0 lead. Maple Grove was whistled for a dangerous play and Blake scored on the free position but wasn’t able to capitalize up a man and the Crimson took a 5-1 lead into halftime.
Maple Grove attacked well off transition opportunities and took control of the game. The defense didn’t give up many shots and Emma Crater made 4 saves on 7 shots on goal.
Of course, Grove got 5 goals from Van Wyk, who also had an assist. Ryley Dunn had a 2-goal game and Olson finished with 1 goal and 2 assists. Caitlin Coughlin also scored a goal for her sixth of the year.
Maple Grove (10-0, 9-0 Northwest Suburban) is tied with Champlin Park (9-1, 9-0) atop the conference standings. They play each other on the last day of the regular season on Wednesday, May 24, at Champlin Park High School starting at 7 p.m.
Maple Grove played Rogers (6-4) on Wednesday and has their last home game on Monday, May 22, against Anoka (2-9) starting at 7 p.m.
