In an early-season conference showdown, the Maple Grove girls lacrosse squad traveled to face rival Centennial (4-1) May 2, which can only be described as a high-scoring affair.
With a combined 28 goals, the Crimson were able to make just enough plays in the final minutes to gain a small edge and hold on for a 15-13 victory. Senior midfielder Jamie Stolp and freshman attacker Sosi Van Wyk each recorded a hat trick of goals, while junior attacker Ella Olson and senior attacker Dani Key tallied two goals apiece.
The Crimson continued their offensive heatwave May 4 when they faced off against Totino-Grace (3-4). Led by a balanced scoring attack, with 11 players scoring, Maple Grove held a 10-0 halftime lead and eventually beat the Eagles 15-2.
Van Wyk, Key, and sophomore midfielder Grace Erickson each led the team with two goals. Players who scored one goal include Stolp, Olson, sophomore defender Julianna Zick, freshman attacker Jayde Isaacson, junior Leah Muscatello, sophomore attacker Megan Van Curler, junior midfielder Caitlin Coughlin, and junior defender Mia Fagerlee.
Finally, the Crimson fell on the road to Andover (6-1) May 6 by a score of 13-6. The Huskies, who started off the game with six straight goals, took a 9-3 lead heading into halftime and held serve in the second half. Olson recorded a hat trick of goals for Maple Grove, Muscatello added two scores and Stolp recorded one as the Crimson improved to 4-2 on the season.
Boys
As the Centennial (3-1) boys lacrosse squad came into Crimson Stadium May 2, Maple Grove, ranked ninth in the state, was looking to build off of a 5-0 start to the season when they hosted the rival Cougars.
Centennial, who led 4-1 after the first quarter, held control of the game the entire night and gave the Crimson their first loss of the season with an 11-5 victory.
After the Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead, junior midfielder Rory Scanlon put Maple Grove on the board in the first quarter. Senior midfielder Josh Steinkopf added the second Crimson score in the second quarter, but Centennial held a 4-2 halftime lead.
The Cougars added two unanswered goals in the third to take a 6-2 edge before senior midfielder Connor Edlund and sophomore attacker Landon Bakke both added a goal to cut the lead in half 6-4. Centennial responded again with two goals later in the period to grab an 8-4 lead heading into the fourth.
Junior midfielder Tanner Brendon cut the lead to 8-5 with an early score in the final frame, but the Cougars scored the final three goals of the evening to seal an 11-5 victory.
Maple Grove got back on track May 4 when they dominated Totino-Grace (1-5) on the road 13-3. Bakke led the Crimson with four goals, Scanlon added a hat trick of his own, and senior midfielder Scott Cornelius recorded two scores.
Josh Steinkopf, sophomore midfielder Tyler Steinkopf, freshman attacker Ricky Peterson, and senior midfielder Ben Schaffler each added one goal apiece.
Coming up
The Maple Grove boys host Rogers (5-2) May 16 at 7 p.m. and travel to Champlin Park (3-4) May 18 at 7 p.m.
The Maple Grove girls travel to face eighth-ranked Blake (3-4) May 13 at 7 p.m., Rogers (3-4) May 16 at 7 p.m., and host Champlin Park (4-3) May 18 at 7 p.m.
