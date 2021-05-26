As the season nears its conclusion, Maple Grove girls lacrosse is peaking at the right time. They beat Blaine on May 17 with a dominant 16-1 win.
The Crimson found the back of the net nine times in the first half and didn’t allow a goal until the score was 13-1. By the game’s end, the margin widened even further, indicative of how well this team is playing right now.
Courtney Leising and Becky Goetsch each put up a hat trick, and Dani Key, Ella Olson, and Maddi Bast scored two goals apiece. Goalie Becca Albertson made four saves on five shots on net.
Heavy rain and lightning made their impact on Maple Grove’s game against Rogers on May 19. The contest was delayed 45 minutes due to lightning in the area, but that couldn’t stop the red-hot Crimson from taking the field and dominating the Royals, to the tune of a 20-3 win.
Balanced scoring threats define the makeup of this team, and it was evident again that night. Key, Becky Goetsch, Bast, and Jamie Stolp each recorded a hat trick, in the first half. By intermission, the score was 14-2, and just like the rain, it didn’t slow down. Six more Crimson goals were scored and Maple Grove’s winning streak extended to five games after this thumping of Rogers.
Then on Friday, May 21, the Crimson traveled to Champlin Park where they faced off against a Rebels team that boasted an identical record of 10-1. Not only was this a good test for where Maple Grove stood at the moment, but it was also crucial to determine conference seedings.
Champlin Park got the scoring kicked off with two early goals to grab a 2-0 lead, but the Crimson knotted it 3-3 by halftime, thanks to two goals from Key, and one from Bast. Then in the second half, the team went stride for stride. Two goals opened the frame for Maple Grove, answered with two from the Rebels, followed by two more Crimson goals.
Champlin Park added one more to cut the lead to 7-6, but Maple Grove buckled down and held serve the rest of the way, winning 7-6. Key led the team with a hat trick.
With the win, the Crimson improved to 11-1, boasting a six-game winning streak.
