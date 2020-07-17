Maple Grove girls lacrosse coach Haley Corradi sent out an Instagram post to the Crimson on June 13.
That day would have been the state final, third-place and consolation final games, and Maple Grove was expected to be in the mix after claiming the consolation title in 2019 and returning all but two players including eight seniors.
Corradi told her team in the post, “We all know what you would have accomplished today, but go out and make your own ‘herstory.’”
For the seniors that missed out on the 2020 season, there is college to look forward to with some even playing lacrosse in college.
Midfielder Chloe Corbin is headed to Lindenwood University in Missouri to play Division I hockey, and defenseman Rachel Kunz is off to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to play Division III lacrosse.
Attacker Katie Wheeler and defenseman Beckee Beulke will play club lacrosse at the University of Minnesota, and midfielder Grace Hason and Jersey Beranek are off to the University of Minnesota-Duluth to play club lacrosse.
“We probably had the most from this class that is going to continue to play than probably any class before,” Corradi said.
The other seniors are headed to college for academics.
Phoebe Bachmeier is also headed to Duluth but will be studying to be a pilot, and Madison Tobias is going to Western Washington University.
Other seniors expected to be on the JV squad were Grace Nepper (University of Minnesota), Paige Manfe (University of Iowa), Biz Kuball (North Dakota State University), Jayde Morrissette (Minnesota) and manager Lauren Andelc (Duluth).
Corradi said it was difficult to see so many seniors lose out on their final high school season with so many expectations for success.
“It was heartbreaking, and I can’t even fathom how those seniors had to take that loss,” she said.
The Crimson were 12-1 overall in the regular season in 2019 and claimed the Northwest Suburban Conference title with a 12-0 record. They earned the top seed in the 8A section and advanced to state with a 3-0 record.
Maple Grove lost to Prior Lake in the first round at state but defeated Forest Lake and Stillwater en route to a consolation title.
Besides the seniors, there were seven other girls expected to return with three others as a maybe.
Juniors Greta Stang (defenseman), Morgan Theilen (midfielder), Becky Goetsch (defenseman), Brigit Goetsch (goalie), Courtney Leising (midfielder) and Maddi Bast (defenseman) and sophomores Danielle Key (attacker) and Jamie Stolp (midfielder) were all coming back.
Juniors Tristana Tatur (attacker), Jenna Timm (goalie) and Lauren Stenslie (attacker) were not signed up before the season was shut down in mid-March.
Obviously expectations were high with the coaches, players, program and community for 2020. Most of the team had been playing together since they were freshmen, so the camaraderie and chemistry was also there.
“I remember saying at the beginning of last year that consolation would be a very challenging goal but was a realistic one, and we met it,” Corradi said. “This year, we were shooting for top three in the state, and we definitely had the depth, the leadership and the skill to do that.”
The team had been lifting in the weight room since September and the top girls in the program were consistently participating. Some were also hockey players, and they were planning on captains practices with the team when hockey ended. The rest of the team had mostly-captain led dome and gym practices since January.
The season was shut down in mid-March before tryouts to name who made what team, and Corradi and her staff handed out optional workouts. Some girls built nets and got creative with equipment and had family help them with tossing the ball around to stay ready to go.
But then the official cancellation came on April 23, and it was tough to take – especially for the seniors.
Corradi said that she realized the girls wanted their senior year of lacrosse more than the spring school year, prom or even graduation based on the stories they told her. But even with the loss, Corradi said she knows the seniors are prepared for their future.
“They’re class acts,” Corradi said. “They’re leaders. They’re empowered young women, and I’m just so excited to go see them take on the world. And I don’t think I will ever be able to fill that void of not getting to coach them one last time.”
There may be a new tradition that was created through the adversity of dealing with a pandemic.
Corradi set up a car parade to honor the seniors after the season was officially canceled on April 23.
The underclassmen decorated their cars and played music. They also had gifts they made for the seniors.
As they reached one senior’s house, that senior and their family would jump in their car and join the parade. The size of the parade continued to grow until everyone was in their car driving around.
“It was a really cool experience, and some of the feedback I had gotten is that we should make that a tradition every year for senior night,” Corradi said. “It wasn’t the ending they obviously hoped for, but it was some sort of closure for them.”
There will be a Champlin Park lacrosse tournament – which is still on as of now – Aug. 1-2 with 2020 seniors getting first dibs on joining teams for one last chance to play with each other. Several top teams around the state are expected to compete.
“We are really looking forward to that and really hoping that that can happen,” Corradi said.
Looking toward the future
Players were able to finally get back on the field for socially-distanced practices at the end of June – mostly working on their stick work and shooting.
But the future does bring several question marks across the state as 2019 sophomores will suddenly be the 2021 senior captains, Corradi said. That might also level the playing field a bit too.
“It really kind of falls on the girls this year – what they decided to do in their offseason and without a season of coaching,” Corradi said.
The Crimson are expected to have a strong midfield and goalie in 2021, but other players will also need to step up into roles they didn’t have much time to prepare for. The attack should also be a strongpoint, though it won’t have much experience.
Corradi said that the defense will most likely need a full rebuild in 2021.
