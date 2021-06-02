The Crimson girls lacrosse squad left Maple Grove Stadium in a celebratory mood after beating Anoka 16-4 on May 26.

Not just because they ended the regular season 12-1 with a seven-game winning streak, but also because it was senior night.

On the field, the scoring party was in full force from the get-go. Maple Grove fired seven goals before the Tornadoes got on the board and then extended the lead the rest of the way.

Ella Olson and Courtney Leising each recorded a hat trick, and Becky Goetsch and Dani Key scored two goals apiece.

The Crimson end the season 12-0 in conference play and secure the regular-season conference championship.

