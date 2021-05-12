Maple Grove girls lacrosse entered last week only playing three games on the season, but now the schedule is going to compact. It began on May 3 with a match up against Elk River/Zimmerman, one in which the Crimson would be tested the most they have all year.
Early on, Maple Grove jumped out to an early lead of 4-0, thanks to goals from Becky Goetsch, Dani Key, Maddi Bast, and Jamie Stolp. However, that lead would soon evaporate and by halftime, the Elks tied the score at 4-4. In the final half, the teams went back and forth, with the lead see-sawing back and forth from a one-goal Crimson lead to a two-goal lead. Ultimately, thanks to just enough offense and timely defense, Maple Grove escaped with a 9-8 win.
Becky Goetsch finished with a hat trick, Bast and Key each scored two goals, and Brigit Goetsch saved 11 shots on net.
Later in the week, on May 5, the Crimson traveled to Spring Lake Park and dominated the Panthers to the tune of an 18-2 win. Maple Grove started strong with a 12-1 halftime lead and coasted in the second half to the 16-goal win. Key, Becky Goetsch, Bast, and Courtney Leising each recorded a hat trick. Megan Van Curler and Jamie Stolp both added two goals, and Lauren Stenslie and Leah Muscatello scored one goal apiece.
Brigit Goetsch had a relatively quiet night in net, saving three shots in five total.
Finally, the Crimson traveled south on Saturday for a non-conference battle with Eden Prairie. Expecting a close contest with the Eagles, Maple Grove fell behind early and couldn’t catch up, falling to Eden Prairie 14-9 for the team’s first loss of the season. After the score was 1-1 in the game’s infancy, the Eagles went on a tear, scoring six unanswered goals, and eventually held a 9-4 halftime lead. The lead ballooned to seven in the second half and the Crimson couldn’t make enough dents at the deficit to stage a comeback.
Muscatello, Becky Goetsch, and Leising each scored twice, and Stenslie, Key, and Van Curler got one goal apiece. Brigit Goetsch made 10 saves on 24 shots.
