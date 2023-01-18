Maple Grove girls hockey took the show on the road this week, testing its dominant form at Andover on Jan. 10 in a loss, before traveling again to Holy Family, where the Crimson lost on Jan. 14.
Andover
Maple Grove suffered its first loss of 2023 as it traveled to Andover in a 2-3 loss on Tuesday. Andover scored the opener in the fifth minute, but the Crimson responded well with a Stella Retrum goal in the seventh minute. The first period ended even at 1-1, but the game was less even behind the scoresheet. Andover had outshot Maple Grove 12-2.
That chance creation paid off in the second period, as Andover scored two unanswered goals to take the lead. Maple Grove kept things close in the third period with an Ella Olson goal to make it a one-goal game, but Andover held on to win.
Bella Shipley had two assists against the Huskies, with Maddie Elfstrand also earning an assist.
Holy Family
A difficult week continued for Maple Grove on Saturday as the Crimson traveled to play Holy Family at Victoria Ice Arena in an eventual 1-5 loss, their second this week.
The first period immediately brought a challenge. Holy Family led on shots 19-10 and made it count with the period’s only goal, in the 13th minute, taking an early lead into the first break.
Maple Grove’s offense picked up the momentum in the second period, now outshooting Holy Family, but the hosts still led the scoring. Holy Family scored twice, in the fifth and 14th minutes, to extend its lead to 3-0 before Shipley scored late to make it 3-1.
Shipley’s goal provided some important confidence for Maple Grove, but it also woke up another wave of Holy Family attacks in the third period. The hosts scored twice in that final period to secure the 5-1 win. The defeat also marks Maple Grove’s first back-to-back loss of the 2022-23 season.
Having suffered their first conference loss this week, the Crimson are now 6-1 in conference play. They are 13-4 overall this season.
Maple Grove girls hockey played two games the following week, hosting Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Osseo/Park Center on Saturday, Jan. 21.
