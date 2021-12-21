After falling to Gentry Academy 4-1 last week, the Maple Grove girls hockey got back on track Dec. 14, with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Elk River-Zimmerman (4-3-1). Both teams held each other off the scoreboard in the first period, but that changed less than two minutes into the second, thanks to a power-play score from Maple Grove junior defender Emily Oakland.
The Elks tied the game six minutes later, but the Crimson ended the period with two more goals, from junior forward Ella Olson and senior forward Tia Rice. The Elks cut the lead in half early in the third period, but that would be the last scoring of the contest.
Maple Grove’s defense held the fort, and even though the Elks outshot the Crimson 34-26, kept the game at 3-2 until the clock hit triple zeros. Sophomore goalie Dani Strom made 32 saves.
Then Dec. 18, the Crimson traveled to head coach Jim Koltes’ old stomping grounds to face Champlin Park-Coon Rapids, beating the Bluebirds 5-1. Maple Grove jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from Rice and sophomore forward Bella Shipley, and then added two more in the second, courtesy of scores from junior forward Stella Retrum and senior forward Taylor Holm.
Olson added a goal of her own in the third and Maple Grove cruised to a 5-1 victory. Strom made 29 saves on 30 shots on net.
BOYS
Maple Grove boys hockey enjoyed a scoring feast when they traveled to Spring Lake Park (3-2) Dec. 14, crushing the Panthers 12-1. The Crimson came out and immediately punched the Panthers by scoring seven first-period goals.
They added three more scores in the second period and two more in the third. Senior forward Nathan Jaglo, junior forward Jack Kernan, and junior forward Landen Gunderson each scored two goals. Senior forward Jerren Giese, senior forward Bennett Glad, junior forward Finn Brink, senior forward Josh Giuliani, senior forward Chayton Fischer, and senior forward Sawyer Skanson all added a goal to the crowded scoreboard.
To end the week, third-ranked Maple Grove hosted a familiar foe looking for revenge. Andover (4-1), ranked fifth in the state at the time, had lost to the Crimson three times last season- two in the regular season and once in the state quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center- by a combined score of 13-5. The Huskies came into this matchup ready to break that streak. Tied 1-1 heading into the third period, Andover went on a scoring tear, netting three goals in five minutes that gave them a 4-1 lead, which sealed the deal for a 5-3 victory.
Seven minutes into the first period, the Huskies struck first on the power play to grab a 1-0 lead. It took over a period for Maple Grove to answer, but they finally did thanks to a nifty goal from Brink with less than three minutes left in the second frame.
But within two minutes of the third period beginning, Andover started their scoring barrage. They peppered senior goalie Toby Hopp with shot after shot and before anyone knew it, the Huskies had found the back of the net three times, resulting in a 4-1 lead.
The Crimson, however, didn’t rollover. Kernan scored a power-play goal to make it 4-2, but the Huskies put the nail in the coffin by scoring one more of their own. Brink added a second goal late but it didn’t matter. Andover came into Maple Grove Community Center and made a statement in a top-five matchup, beating the Crimson 5-3.
COMING UP
Maple Grove girls hosted Northfield Dec. 21.
Maple Grove boys face off against Lakeville South Dec. 28, Benilde-St. Margaret’s Dec. 29, and St. Michael-Albertville Dec. 30.
