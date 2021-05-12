Maple Grove girls golf beats Andover, falls to Alexandria in week’s action

Team picture after beating Anoka on May 3. (Photo courtesy of Maple Grove girls golf)

The Maple Grove girls golf team continued their season with a victory over Andover at Bunker Hills Golf Course last week 166-191. Pacing the Crimson was eighth grader Carly Hamman with a three-over-par 39. Also scoring were: Lauren Contreras 41, Mia Morton 42, Julia Contreras, and Maria Contreras 44.

The team recently posted a record low 314 at the 18 hole Alexandria Invitational, placing second behind host school Alexandria on their home course. Senior Lauren Contreras scored a personal best and team record four-under 68, including an eagle and three birdies. Contributing to the team score were: Mia Morton 78, Maria Contreras 84, and McKenna Hogan 84.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments