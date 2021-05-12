Maple Grove girls golf beats Andover, falls to Alexandria in week’s action

The Maple Grove girls golf team continued their season with a victory over Andover at Bunker Hills Golf Course last week 166-191. Pacing the Crimson was eighth grader Carly Hamman with a three-over-par 39. Also scoring were: Lauren Contreras 41, Mia Morton 42, Julia Contreras, and Maria Contreras 44.
The team recently posted a record low 314 at the 18 hole Alexandria Invitational, placing second behind host school Alexandria on their home course. Senior Lauren Contreras scored a personal best and team record four-under 68, including an eagle and three birdies. Contributing to the team score were: Mia Morton 78, Maria Contreras 84, and McKenna Hogan 84.
