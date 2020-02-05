Maple Grove won the girls’ title and took second in the boys’ race at the Northwest Suburban Conference Nordic Ski championship last week.
GIRLS
The Crimson edged Elk River 656 to 608 for first place. Armstrong finished third.
Senior Christina Bolcer captured the individual title with a time of 30:520. Teammates Grace Collier placed eighth in 33:04, Lauren Tillman was ninth in 33:22, Lindsey Young was 13th in 34.02, Kalli Smith came in 19th in 34:41, Ellen Kivi was 20th in 35:07 and Savannah Krull was 30th in 35:53.
“It was a great day for us,” Maple Grove coach Matt Gifford said. “Our girls have been skiing extremely well all season and this was just a wonderful culmination of their collective hard work and discipline. Christina skied incredibly well winning by over a minute. We had six girls in the top 20 of the meet. Only one other team had three girls in by number 20. It was a very fun win by them. We haven’t had a conference title for at least nine years.”
BOYS
Champlin Park edged Maple Grove 647-625 for the team title. CJ Young came in second in 26:19. Myles Brown was ninth in 28:06, Charlie Caven took 14th in 28:34, Parker Koland was 16th in 28:50, Sam Fjellman took 20th in 29:22, and Matt Broderson was 40th in 30:33.
“The boys skied very well too and Champlin Park ended up skiing better that day for the win,” Gifford said. “But our boys were very proud of their races and felt very good about them. As their coach, I was very proud of them too. They competed extremely well and bounced back when they needed to. They were aggressive and continued to push forward no matter what. Champlin Park is a very good ski team and they deserved to win the meet. We were able to put five guys in the top 20, which is pretty incredible.”
The Crimson will prepare for the section meet Wednesday, Feb. 5.
