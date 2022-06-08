Maple Grove’s fourth-ranked girls’ golf squad, the defending section champions, once again captured the 5AAA crown May 31 and June 2 with a dominating performance at The Links at Northfork, shooting a combined score of 643 and besting second-place Forest Lake by 80 strokes.

Sophomore McKenna Hogan shot a team-low 154 for both rounds, good for third overall individually including a second-round score of 75, followed by 162 from sophomore Mia Morton and junior Julia Contreras. Seventh-grader Payton Anderson carded a 170, freshman Carly Hamman shot a 172, and junior Maria Contreras recorded a 173.

Osseo finished outside the top four as senior Emily Achenbach, the only official score counted for the team, led the Orioles with a score of 191.

Boys

The defending section and state boys golf champions and third-ranked Maple Grove met their match in the 2022 Section 5AAA tournament held at Bunker Hills Golf Course May 31 and June 1, taking second place to second-ranked Spring Lake Park by a score of 597 to 603.

The Crimson faced a three-shot deficit after the first round on May 31 but were unable to overcome the Panthers’ lead at any point during the final round. Sophomore Ryan Stendahl shot a one-under round of 71 in the opening round and two-under 70 in the final 18 holes, good for second-best overall with a two-day score of 141.

Sophomore Gavin Grahek carded a three-over 75 in the first round and a 76 in the final round, finishing in a tie for fifth overall. Both Stendahl and Grahek qualified for the state tournament. Junior Kagan Kollar, junior Jack Schrader, and senior Blake Northagen all carded a two-day score of 157. Junior Blake Forrest shot a 160.

Osseo’s boys golf squad finished in 12th place out of 12 schools. Senior Cole Thorsen shot a team-low 157 and freshman Owen Grismer carded a 176.

Coming up

Stendahl and Grahek will compete in the boys’ Class AAA state championship June 14 and 15 at Bunker Hills Golf Course. Play begins at 7:30 a.m.

The Maple Grove girls will compete in the girls’ Class AAA state championship June 14 and 15 at Bunker Hills Golf Course. Play begins at noon.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments