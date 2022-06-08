Maple Grove sophomores Gavin Grahek (left) and Ryan Stendahl hold the Section 5AAA second-place trophy June 1. Grahek and Stendahl both qualified for the state championship to be played June 14 and 15 at Bunker Hills Golf Course.
Maple Grove’s girls’ golf team pictured. The Crimson won their second-straight Section 5AAA championship June 2, beating second-place Forest Lake by 80 shots.
(Photo courtesy of Maple Grove Boys Golf)
Maple Grove’s fourth-ranked girls’ golf squad, the defending section champions, once again captured the 5AAA crown May 31 and June 2 with a dominating performance at The Links at Northfork, shooting a combined score of 643 and besting second-place Forest Lake by 80 strokes.
Sophomore McKenna Hogan shot a team-low 154 for both rounds, good for third overall individually including a second-round score of 75, followed by 162 from sophomore Mia Morton and junior Julia Contreras. Seventh-grader Payton Anderson carded a 170, freshman Carly Hamman shot a 172, and junior Maria Contreras recorded a 173.
Osseo finished outside the top four as senior Emily Achenbach, the only official score counted for the team, led the Orioles with a score of 191.
Boys
The defending section and state boys golf champions and third-ranked Maple Grove met their match in the 2022 Section 5AAA tournament held at Bunker Hills Golf Course May 31 and June 1, taking second place to second-ranked Spring Lake Park by a score of 597 to 603.
The Crimson faced a three-shot deficit after the first round on May 31 but were unable to overcome the Panthers’ lead at any point during the final round. Sophomore Ryan Stendahl shot a one-under round of 71 in the opening round and two-under 70 in the final 18 holes, good for second-best overall with a two-day score of 141.
Sophomore Gavin Grahek carded a three-over 75 in the first round and a 76 in the final round, finishing in a tie for fifth overall. Both Stendahl and Grahek qualified for the state tournament. Junior Kagan Kollar, junior Jack Schrader, and senior Blake Northagen all carded a two-day score of 157. Junior Blake Forrest shot a 160.
Osseo’s boys golf squad finished in 12th place out of 12 schools. Senior Cole Thorsen shot a team-low 157 and freshman Owen Grismer carded a 176.
Coming up
Stendahl and Grahek will compete in the boys’ Class AAA state championship June 14 and 15 at Bunker Hills Golf Course. Play begins at 7:30 a.m.
The Maple Grove girls will compete in the girls’ Class AAA state championship June 14 and 15 at Bunker Hills Golf Course. Play begins at noon.
