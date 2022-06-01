Maple Grove’s girls lacrosse squad took care of Anoka (2-9) on the road May 23, beating the Tornadoes 18-4. The Crimson jumped out to a quick advantage and held a firm grip on the game by halftime, leading 11-1.
Sophomores Grace Erickson and Megan Van Curler both recorded a hat trick for Maple Grove. Erickson, Van Curler, and freshman Sosi Van Wyk all tallied a team-high five points.
Finally, the Crimson capped off the regular season with a dominant shutout against Coon Rapids (4-8), beating the Cardinals 17-0 at home. Erickson led the way with a hat trick of goals. Van Wyk, junior Ella Edstrom, eighth-grader Ryley Dunn, senior Jamie Stolp, and senior Paige Allen all recorded two goals apiece.
Junior Leah Muscatello, senior Dani Key, and sophomore Megan Van Curler each chipped in with one score.
Maple Grove ended the regular season with a 10-3 record and began the Section 5A tournament as the number four seed.
Boys
After holding the lead for most of the game, Maple Grove’s boys lacrosse squad faced a sudden challenge with Anoka (7-4) tied up the score 7-7 with 33 seconds left in their battle May 23. The contest then went into a four-minute overtime session, where junior and team-leading goal scorer Rory Scanlon took the ball off the assist from senior Josh Steinkopf and fired one that hit the back of the net to give the Crimson a dramatic 8-7 win in their regular-season finale.
Scanlon did heavy damage all night against the Tornadoes, recording a season-high four goals, including three of the first four scores in the first half. Steinkopf and sophomore Landon Bakke both tallied two goals apiece. Junior goaltender Hale Farniok recorded nine saves as the Crimson ended the regular season with a 12-1 record, including a 10-1 conference mark, which is tied with Centennial for the best in the conference.
They also received the number two seed in the Section 5A tournament.
Coming up
The Section 5A boys and girls lacrosse tournaments began June 1 and continue this week with times and locations to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.