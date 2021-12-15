After falling to three top-10 teams in Wayzata, Eden Prairie, and Minnetonka the previous week, Maple Grove girls basketball got in the win column for the first time this season with a 61-44 victory on the road against Champlin Park (0-2) Dec. 7.
Holding a slim 23-20 halftime lead, the Crimson exploded in the second half, outscoring the Rebels 38-24 en route to a 17-point win. Senior guard Kyla Overskei led the Crimson with 21 points, and junior guard Kennedy Klick added 18.
Then Dec. 9, Maple Grove hosted another non-conference foe in the Shakopee Sabers (2-1). The Crimson, after trailing for most of the second half, went on a furious rally in the final minutes to stun the Sabers 56-54 and improve to 2-3 on the young season.
Earlier in the season, the Sabers narrowly lost to the defending state champions Chaska Hawks 59-57, before knocking off Armstrong and Bloomington Jefferson. Maple Grove, however, was looking to have a statement early-season win before conference play begins.
The Crimson jumped out to a 20-11 lead in the first half, led by swarming defense that primarily limited the Sabers to just one shot thanks to good rebounding. But Shakopee fought back and cut the lead to 28-25 by halftime.
As the second half began, the Sabers, who had been struggling shooting the ball in the first half, discovered newfound success. Shakopee senior guard Kate Cordes and sophomore forward Olivia Pawlicki led the scoring barrage and after being down by as much as nine in the first half, the Sabers held a 38-30 lead in the second. Maple Grove could have thrown in the towel or rolled over seeing the Sabers go on their scoring run, but like Shakopee in the first half, the Crimson answered back and cut the deficit to three with under two minutes remaining.
With less than a minute left and Shakopee holding a one-point lead, Maple Grove’s pressing defense forced a turnover at midcourt, resulting in a wide-open Kara Hoag. The Maple Grove senior guard, who hit multiple threes in the second half, calmly set her feet and swished another trey to give the Crimson a 56-54 lead.
Shakopee had one last chance, but the swarming Maple Grove defense didn’t allow a good look at the basket and the Crimson stunned the Sabers with a two-point victory. Klick led the team with 14 points, and Hoag, Overskei, and senior forward Emma Kanz each scored 11 points.
Maple Grove’s game against Armstrong Friday, Dec. 10, was postponed due to the snowstorm, to be made up at a later date.
BOYS
Maple Grove boys basketball opened their home slate of games for the 2021-22 season with a high-profiled non-conference matchup against the top-10 ranked Hopkins Royals (1-0) Dec. 7. Before a packed gymnasium at Maple Grove Senior High, the Crimson jumped out to an early lead in the first half, but Hopkins and their physicality controlled the rest of the game and secured a 68-56 road victory.
Facing a team that was physically imposing like Hopkins, the margin for error for the Crimson was slim to begin with. But early on, Maple Grove came out as the more energetic team, getting defensive stops and capitalizing on offense.
The Royals also were forcing turnovers and creating havoc for the Crimson backcourt. Had it not been for a three-point and free-throw drought in the opening half, Hopkins would have grabbed a double-digit lead in a hurry, but the misses kept the Crimson right in the game and the Royals held a slim 35-30 halftime lead.
In the second half, Hopkins continued to force Maple Grove into sloppy turnovers- passes out of bounds, traveling calls.
And now, rather than relying on three-point shots, the Royals dominated the paint even more, with high flying dunks from their stars Elvis Nnaji and CJ O’Hara, who finished with 11 and 21 points, respectively.
The Crimson cut a sizable lead down to just nine points with three minutes left, but the Royals made key plays that slammed the rally shut and secured a 68-56 win. Maple Grove senior guards Derrick Jameson and Matthew Hosmann each led the team with 13 points and junior guard Raoul Vaidya added 10 points.
Then Dec. 11, the Crimson competed in the Breakdown Sports Tip Off Classic at Hopkins High School, filled with the state’s top teams. Maple Grove, still shorthanded without senior guard Jon Haakenson, faced the daunting task of going up against top-six ranked Eastview (2-0).
The Lightning struck big against the Crimson, beating Maple Grove 85-68 and dropping the Crimson to 0-3 on the season. Maple Grove, led by hot shooting from Hosmann, jumped out to a quick 14-7 lead, but Eastview quickly put out the fire and went on a dominant run that eventually resulted in a 49-26 halftime lead.
Even with a 20-point plus deficit, however, the Crimson kept fighting in the second half, and with just over five minutes remaining, cut the lead to just 10 points. But the Lightning kept their composure and salted away the win late with free throws and timely defense.
Maple Grove senior guard Ashton Keomysy led the Crimson with 21 points, followed by Hosmann with 14 and Jameson with 10.
COMING UP
Maple Grove girls will host Elk River (4-3) Thursday, Dec. 16.
Maple Grove boys will travel to Elk River (3-0) Friday, Dec. 17.
