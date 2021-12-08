Maple Grove girls beat Blaine, fall to Wayzata on ice

The stretch of difficult non-conference play for Maple Grove’s girls hockey team continued Dec. 2 with a road game against the seventh-ranked Wayzata Trojans (5-2-0). Both teams went back and forth for most of the game, but it was the Trojans who did just enough and walked away with a 4-3 victory.
Wayzata senior forward and Ohio State commit Sloane Matthews scored the game’s first goal two minutes into the game, giving the Trojans the early lead. But four minutes later, Maple Grove answered right back, thanks to a goal from senior forward Tia Rice. Wayzata junior forward Courtney Jacobs then gave the Trojans the lead back with a score and it felt like this non-conference contest would turn into a barn burner.
Maple Grove junior forward Stella Retrum kept the scoring flurry going in the second period with a game-tying goal to make it 2-2. But the Trojans again had a response. Jacobs and Matthews each scored their second goals of the night later in the period and Wayzata held a 4-2 lead heading into the third and final frame.
Midway through the period, Maple Grove took advantage of a power-play opportunity and sophomore defender Grace Erickson scored to cut the lead in half 4-3. But that would be the last scoring change as Wayzata hunkered down defensively and kept the Crimson scoreless the rest of the way, winning 4-3. Sophomore forward Bella Shipley and Retrum each led the team with two assists. Sophomore goalie Dani Strom made 27 saves on 31 shots.
Then Dec. 4, the Crimson got back to their winning ways with a 4-3 victory over Blaine (3-3-0). After the Bengals struck first thanks to a goal from sophomore forward Grace Chapman, Maple Grove junior forward Ella Olson took advantage of a late-first-period powerplay and scored a game-tying goal to make it 1-1.
In the second period, Maple Grove freshman forward Pim Wilhelmy added another power-play goal to grab her team’s first lead of the game, followed by a goal from fellow freshman forward Kelsey Olson. Now, the Crimson held a 3-1 lead, but the Bengals stormed back with two late second-period goals, courtesy of junior defender Macy Janssen and senior forward Maddie Andrle, to tie it up at 3-3.
The score remained 3-3 until late in the third period when Kelsey Olson took the feed from senior defender Annika Johnson and fired a go-ahead goal to give Maple Grove a 4-3 lead, which ended up being the game-winning score and improved the Crimson’s record to 4-1-1. Strom made 23 saves on 26 shots.
COMING UP
Maple Grove hosted Osseo-Park Center Dec. 7. Then travels to play Gentry Academy Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.
