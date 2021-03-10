Looking to rebound after a loss to top-ranked Andover, Maple Grove girls hockey did just that on March 3, beating Osseo/Park Center 2-0.
The Crimson got out to an early lead in the first period and never let up. Goals from senior forward Lauren Stenslie and senior defenseman Brigit Goetsch gave Maple Grove a 2-0 edge after the first frame.
While no more goals were scored, the momentum stayed with the visiting Crimson. They outshot the Stars 7-4 in the second period, and 18-6 in the third, keeping the pressure on the entire night.
Senior goalie Brooke Cassibo saved all 16 shots on goal and recorded her fourth shutout of the season.
Maple Grove moved to 10-4, while Osseo/Park Center dropped to 2-8.
Coming into Friday’s tilt against Rogers, the last four games for the Maple Grove girls hockey squad have fit a pattern: win, loss, win, loss, win. For a team that won their five games before that, this was a chance to set a new pattern for the last week of the regular season.
In their previous match up on Feb. 10, the Crimson jumped on the Royals, scoring four goals in the first frame, and held onto the momentum for a 6-1 win.
Out of the gates, the Crimson had the same look that they did nearly a month ago.
Not more than two minutes into the first period, Tristana Tatur found Stella Retrum, whose shot found the back of the net and gave Maple Grove a 1-0 lead.
That early scratch gave the home Crimson more fuel to attack, peppering Rogers goalie Lauren Larson with eight more shots in the frame.
Thanks to back-to-back Royals penalties midway through the period, Maple Grove owned the time of possession and left the cupboard bare for Rogers to attack, only putting four shots on net.
As the second period commenced, it looked like the Crimson would control the pace again. They outshot the Royals 10-4 in the frame, but the visitors took advantage of one to the four. With just over four minutes left in the period, Rogers senior forward Emma Rooks snuck a shot by Maple Grove senior goalie Brooke Cassibo and knotted the score at 1.
The 1-1 deadlock remained until the third period, where both goalies made their mark on the game. Cassibo and Larson both had several crucial saves in the final three minutes to keep the opponent scoreless and send the game to overtime.
In the overtime session, Rogers came out with the early momentum and kept the puck in their offensive zone. But with just under a minute left, senior forward Lauren Stenslie found sophomore forward Ella Olson, who scored a hat trick in their previous meeting, and she shot it past Larson to give Maple Grove a 2-1 win.
“I bet Ella marks her calendar for the Rogers games coming up next year,” head coach Kelly Crandall joked after the game. “She has a good hard shot and was in the right position.”
For all the shots put on net throughout the game, Crandall is pleased with the hard work her team put in, leading to a rewarding overtime goal.
“It was a big team win,” she said. “A lot of players did their jobs and we kept playing tough.”
The Crimson moved to 11-4 with the win, while the Royals fell to 7-6 after the loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.