Crimson girls basketball put its skills to the test this week in three games. Maple Grove hosted and beat Minnetonka on Jan. 9, before wining against Andover at home on Jan. 10. The team then traveled to Centennial and won on Jan. 12.
Minnetonka
Maple Grove started the week with a rescheduled game against Minnetonka on Monday. The Crimson came into the game looking undeterred by the rescheduling, collecting a hard-fought 75-68 win against the visitors.
The first half was Maple Grove’s, with the hosts leading 40-27 by halftime. That 13 point lead proved vital. Both teams scored 38 points in the second half, Minnetonka fighting hard but eventually unable to usurp Maple Grove, which earned its seventh win of the season.
Jordan Ode led the night’s scoring with 23 points, with Audrey Kormann and Kennedy Klick with 20 and 15 points scored, respectively. Maple Grove had eight scorers in total.
Andover
Just 24 hours later, Maple Grove hosted Andover in a conference matchup, showing its persistence in a follow-up win, this time 81-38. It was a Crimson’s night from the start, with the hosts in the ascendancy from the moment Klick opened the scoring with a clean three-pointer.
Maple Grove took an early lead, scoring 11 unanswered points before Andover finally charged back into the action with nine unanswered points of its own. By the time the first timeout came, however, the Crimson had a confident 30-13 lead.
The Crimson seemed to have a near-perfect eye for three-pointers against the Huskies and never missed a chance to counter off of a defensive rebound or ball loss, piling on points to eventually lead 48-24 at halftime.
Maple Grove started the second half with the same intensity and quickly extended its lead. By the time a timeout paused the game with 11:48 left on the clock, the hosts led 71-29.
While the Huskies struggled to deal with the physical presence of Kormann and Achsah Dawson in the key, the likes of Ode, Klick, Claire Stern, and Kate Holmquist continued to make the edge of the paint their territory, dribbling with confidence and finding three-point opportunities.
Klick went on to lead Maple Grove on points with 18, with Ode close behind with 16. Holmquist and Kormann also both impressed with 12 points scored each.
With a final score of 81-38, the Crimson ensured they had two wins in two days. The game was exceptionally quick, ending roughly an hour after it started, at 7 p.m., reflecting both Maple Grove’s skill and both teams generally clean approach to the night’s action.
Maple Grove girls basketball head coach Mark Cook noted after the game that his team is connecting now, reflected in their record.
“I think they’re finally starting to come together as a group and really play unselfish and play as a group. [We] trust each other and we’re learning each others’ strengths and weaknesses. I think you’re really just seeing this team gel together.”
Cook added that when the team has lost, the Crimson have made the most of the experiences. Their three losses are to Wayzata, Hopkins and St. Michael-Albertville.
“We have three losses right now and they’re to the number one team in the state, number two team in the state, and number four team in the state. I thought we competed well in those games. Those are the kind of games we want, we want to play against top teams.”
Centennial
Maple Grove ended the week with yet another strong result, traveling to Centennial High School for its third win of the week, a 77-50 victory. The Crimson took control from the get-go, leading 42-26 at halftime.
The momentum stayed on Maple Grove’s side, with the Crimson scoring 35 points in the second half to Centennial’s 24.
Klick led the way against Centennial with 21 points, supported by 19 points from Ode, 13 from Kormann and 12 from Stern. Maple Grove now holds a 7-0 conference record.
Maple Grove girls basketball played three games the following week, starting with a road game against Blaine on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after the press deadline. They then hosted Farmington on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Coon Rapids on Friday, Jan. 20.
