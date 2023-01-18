Crimson girls basketball put its skills to the test this week in three games. Maple Grove hosted and beat Minnetonka on Jan. 9, before wining against Andover at home on Jan. 10. The team then traveled to Centennial and won on Jan. 12.

Minnetonka

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments